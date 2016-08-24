Small home solutions: 6 places to add more storage

When you dwell in a small home but you want to live big, you need to make a few alterations to the way you store your domestic odds and ends. Life in a compact dwelling needn’t mean sacrificing style, nor should it mean living amongst mess and clutter. Today on homify we’ve got 6 ideas that will show you how to get more from your tiny home, with these creative storage solutions.

From bookshelf walls to hanging bicycles, there really isn’t anything that can’t be solved with a little smart thinking and clever reasoning. If you need a helping hand, would like to give your home a mini-makeover, or simply need to rid yourself of clutter and mess, read on below!