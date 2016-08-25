7 space-stealing items you can get rid of NOW!

Over time our homes tend to accumulate miscellaneous items that we pick up from a range of different places. From university textbooks, to old worn-out shoes, there exists an array of household objects that simply are no longer needed. Along with creating a cluttered ambience in your dwelling, unnecessary odds and ends also take up precious storage space, which is crucial to those residing in a compact or small abode.
You don’t need to wait until spring to give your home a complete once over, we’ve got a list of seven space-thieving items that you can toss away, while you read this article! So go ahead and get your household mess under control, by removing any inessentials, and keeping the fundamentals.
Over time our tastes change. Take a look at some of the artwork on your wall and make sure you still like it. If you have a few pieces that you aren’t enamoured with, you might want to sell or donate them, and purchase something fresh and new.
If you haven’t worn it in a year, you need to donate it to someone that will. Along with clothing you simply aren’t going to wear, you can also toss pieces that are stained, tattered, and no longer fit.
This also applied to shoes. If your shoes are uncomfortable, you need to throw them away. If they are ruined or unfixable, you need to throw them away. Get them out of your life, and free up space in your closet.
Do you know what is lurking at the back of your kitchen’s pantry? Conduct an audit of your food, and throw away anything that is out of date. Additionally, get rid of anything you will never use, and donate it if it is still within its use-by or best before date.
Dried herbs and spices are notorious for cluttering cupboards, and can easily lose their flavour if they are old. Throw away any that are ancient, and only keep a selection of the essentials.
Faded and old bed linen is unsightly, reduces the comfort of your bedroom, and does nothing for its overall ambience and appearance. Throw away anything with holes, and donate any styles you no longer like. Depending on the size of your home, you should be able to rotate between two sets of sheets. Keep your favourite pair, and get rid of any others that are hogging space in your home.
As well as the kitchen, the bathroom is undeniably a space that becomes full of mess and clutter. Throw away any old lotions, creams, and other bits and pieces that you don’t use. Additionally, look at the expiration date of any medications and responsibly dispose of them if need be.
You those magazines that are out of date and you haven’t read for a good half-year? They need to go. And that novel you purchased at the airport two years ago – that can go too.
Books are heavy, large, and when storage is limited, they take up a huge amount of space. Chop down your book collection by only keeping the items you really like. You will create a curated collection of your favourites, while making space for new and exciting treasures.
It seems as though everyone at some stage or another has purchased a piece of gym equipment, only to have it sit in the corner of the room gathering dust. Whether it was a traditional treadmill, serious cycle, or the latest in daytime TV ab crunching power, it’s time to say goodbye to something that is taking up far too much domestic space. Face the reality that you may not use your gym equipment, upload it to eBay, and invest in something that takes up less space, like an ice-cream maker.
