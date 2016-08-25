7 space-stealing items you can get rid of NOW!

Over time our homes tend to accumulate miscellaneous items that we pick up from a range of different places. From university textbooks, to old worn-out shoes, there exists an array of household objects that simply are no longer needed. Along with creating a cluttered ambience in your dwelling, unnecessary odds and ends also take up precious storage space, which is crucial to those residing in a compact or small abode.

You don’t need to wait until spring to give your home a complete once over, we’ve got a list of seven space-thieving items that you can toss away, while you read this article! So go ahead and get your household mess under control, by removing any inessentials, and keeping the fundamentals.