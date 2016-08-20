The Malaysian home you'll wish was yours

Every now and then we come across a truly luxurious home that deserves an extended photo tour. Today, it is our pleasure to present a decadent Malaysian home that ticks all the boxes. It has a home gymnasium, dedicated dressing room, spectacular pool and a standout design. But like many luxurious South-East Asian designs, this home also has multi-level green spaces and a bright, tropical colour scheme. Mix that with high-end bespoke furnishings with glossy treatments from interior designers Design Spirits - and you have a home to die for. So, let's get on with our tour! We hope you love this property as much as we do…
The contemporary kitchen has a very high-end futurist look. This is largely due to the chrome cabinet doors covering one entire wall. The silver kitchen cabinets also provide a neutral base for a vivid collection of accent colours. We love the bright green splashback made from glass. The various pendant lights also add an eclectic, edgy look to this room.
The exterior is composed of an impressive collection of volumes spread over three levels. The unusual peaks and curves are slightly reminiscent of traditional style South-East Asian roof designs. It's fantastic to see this influence in a contemporary style home like this.
The home has a strong connection to the outdoor entertaining areas. The shape of the building has been designed with two wings that act to embrace the outdoor pool. The home also has a series of multilevel grassy terraces and one wall made almost entirely from glass. Note the indoor staircase that we will explore a little later…
The ground level has a stunning combination of highly polished white marble floors, wooden elements and striking grey stone-walls. The sheer size of the home has also allowed the interior designers to present a huge variety of patterns and shapes. This living room has a neutral white base, but lots of striking parallel lines and some gentle curves in the artworks and furniture.
The stunning staircase is the centrepiece of the home. The impressive flight of stairs ascends three levels and creates an unusual, half-circular shape. A large staircase or stairwell is often the place to really make a statement with your feature lights. Here, the designers have really made the most of this opportunity with a cascading feature light. It certainly provides the wow factor in this home.
Natural elements and contemporary art are often a big part of luxurious Asian interiors. Here we have a good example of how they can be used to dress up a transitional space at the top of the stairs. There are a huge variety of lines in the ceiling panels, floors, banister and artworks. But it's all held together by the common element of wood.
The master bedroom certainly has an extroverted quality. The bed has been built on a sleeping platform and the headboard has been extended to reach the ceiling. But the most dazzling element in this bedroom is the lighting. Check out the recessed lights beneath the stairs and within the false ceiling panel. Also, a little gold is always a must in a decadent bedroom and this design certainly delivers.
This decadent bedroom looks like a high-end boutique. The most important element here is the highly-polished finish. There are lots of mirrored walls, glossy wall panels and a glass storage cabinet as well. Check out the floating display unit in the middle of the room. It's the perfect place to store ties and smaller accessories.
A home gymnasium is always a decadent touch in any home—particularly if it leads out to a wonderful pool! This one has white walls, a retro fan and a bright, airy feel. It also has a mirrored wall that is sure to help motivate the lucky occupants.
Shower rooms are another one of those must-have features in a luxurious home. This one is generously proportioned and set within an otherwise earthy-coloured bathroom. It's interesting to see that the decorators have chosen such a colour scheme. The brown and cream colour palette further strengthens the connection with the great outdoors.
