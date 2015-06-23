Luxury in Leather

While the leather on this chair might look battered and blemished, these are characteristic of full grain leather. Full grain leather is one of the highest quality types of leather available. It's made up of two layers—a bottom layer called the split layer, and an upper layer called the top grain. The top grain layer of leather once contained the epidermis and hair follicles of the animal, which give it its naturally blemished appearance. Full grain leather has not had the top grain removed, whereas top grain—or corrected leather—has been sanded and buffed to appear smooth and blemish-free. Because full grain leather contains a layer that is removed in other types of leather, it's more durable and supple.