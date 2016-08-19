The ultimate one-storey family home

Prefab homes are often a good idea for house owners who want their own pad but don't want to drain their bank accounts while doing so. How? For starters, the construction time for building a prefab home is more like a couple of months rather than a year or more. This often translates to lower labour costs. Plus, these homes come with fixed-budget contracts, so you won't be shelling out money on unforeseen or unaccounted for problems during construction.

That being said, a prefabricated home can also mean that you essentially pick out a home design from a flipbook, which leaves very little room for customisation. That's why we love today's 360° project. Designed by the Polish firm Domy W Stylu, it's an uber stylish home that brings out the glamour in minimalism. All of 110sqm, it looks more like a well-designed one-storey home than a modular one. Let's take a look!