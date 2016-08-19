The ultimate one-storey family home

Prefab homes are often a good idea for house owners who want their own pad but don't want to drain their bank accounts while doing so. How? For starters, the construction time for building a prefab home is more like a couple of months rather than a year or more. This often translates to lower labour costs. Plus, these homes come with fixed-budget contracts, so you won't be shelling out money on unforeseen or unaccounted for problems during construction.
That being said, a prefabricated home can also mean that you essentially pick out a home design from a flipbook, which leaves very little room for customisation. That's why we love today's 360° project. Designed by the Polish firm Domy W Stylu, it's an uber stylish home that brings out the glamour in minimalism. All of 110sqm, it looks more like a well-designed one-storey home than a modular one. Let's take a look!
It's often the simplest things that catch our eyes, and so it is with the facade of this home as well. Done in a monochromatic tone, it is a modern exterior with splashes of traditional elements. The crisp white walls are intercut by stone pillars and sectionals, immediately setting it apart. The clean, streamlined design makes for a very pleasing visual effect.
We also love that perfect landscape garden, which frames the house and gives it a warm, welcoming vibe.
Here's the first look of the interiors: the open kitchen and the dining area. Much like the facade, a predominantly monochromatic tone has been employed in the interiors as well. White takes the background while black accents pop out here and there. The cool grey marble flooring also brings out the best of the dual tones. Working with a lighter palette allows natural light to bounce off the surfaces making for a brighter living space.
Note how the kitchen counter (with bar stools et al) here acts as an extension of the dining table, a great idea when you have limited space but like to entertain.
Minimalism merges with the classic style to create an elegant and sophisticated interior that is a sight for sore eyes. What is especially noteworthy here is how the living room and the dining area seem to be subtly separated—through the use of two solid yet different colours for the furniture—even though it's an open-plan design. The whole space is tied together by the white surfaces and white accents thrown in here and there (see that coffee table and the couch base?).
Here's another view of the living area and the hallway. Except here you can also see that lovely vertical garden that acts as a separator between the living area plus bedrooms and the bathroom. Vertical gardens are a great idea if you don't have enough room for a garden outside, and if you have enough natural sunlight. You can grow an herb vertical garden (and avoid buying just a handful every time you need it for a particular recipe!) or even a vegetable garden. These are also, aside from the fact that it's gorgeous to look at, perfect for filtering out the air inside. If you have more questions about vertical gardens, speak to our experts.
Before we move on, let's also take a look at that unique TV console and fireplace unit. With a timber wall backgrounding it, both the TV and the modern fireplace are neatly ensconced in a white block making for an interesting visual element.
And finally we come to the sleek and posh bathroom of this Polish home. The black walls (even the radiator has been painted black!) immediately lead your eyes toward the focus mural wall in the shower room, which is itself neatly separated by a glass frame. There's enough room for storage here what with the overhead mirror cabinets as well as the shelves under the sink, all of which have been designed in an ultra minimal style.
