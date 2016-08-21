A suprisingly spacious Japanese home

There is perhaps no country in the world today that accepts the new without rejecting the old, as Japan does. Tokyo might be a bustling megacity, but its residents still often abide by old traditions. Contemporary life can and does co-exist with the old world. Which brings us to today's 360° project: a sublime family home in Japan that fuses traditional Japanese architecture with modern elements. Japanese architecture has many overlapping features with minimalist style, and that can be seen throughout this simple yet beautiful home. Designed by Bouteian, the one-storey abode is awash with a sense of calm brought about by the masterful use of natural materials and fluid design.

Simply looking at the pictures can give you a (vicarious) sense of what it would be like, after a long day, to come to this tranquil home and recharge your batteries…