A Korean home perfect for families

This bedroom is really designed for young children. It has a chunky wooden loft bed that adds that all-important element of fun to the kids bedroom. The loft bed also frees up floor space that is now used as a creative space. There's a lovely white piano and a long bench that's perfect for colouring time. This means cleaning time is easier and parents are likely to have a little more time to themselves.

