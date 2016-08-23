A Korean home perfect for families

The best family holiday homes are the ones that encourage a family to spend lots of unstructured time casually hanging out and relaxing. This isn't the kind of holiday home that necessarily thrives on luxuries—though decadent touches are always welcome! This is the kind of family-style home that has great communal spaces, little reading nooks and great outdoor areas. It also has a friendly, warm ambience and sprawling size so you can retreat when needed as well! If this is the kind of family home you find appealing, you'll love the Korean mountain retreat we will explore today. It comes to us courtesy of architects Homestyletoto. Come with us on a photo tour…
The home has a U-shaped design that embraces part of the entertaining area. This creates a natural connection between the two areas so socialising and relaxing are closely intertwined. The property is also rather large, so this design helps create a sense of connection between the two sprawling wings of the home. Also, note the lovely dark wooden roof. This style of wood roof is common in rural areas of South Korea and adds a rustic, country-style feel to the home.
There are several zones to the outdoor entertaining area. Here we have the barbecue area that is sure to be a hit with kids and adults. In the background is a casual dining area that runs off from the kitchen and on the right (out of frame) is a more formal outdoor eating area. It's good to see this area set a little away from the home. It would be the perfect spot for adults to while away a lazy evening after the children have gone to bed.
The living area has a standard entertainment unit. But the real focus of the living room is this reading nook and window seat. It's painted a lovely canary yellow that adds a real exuberance and warmth to the room. Check out the built-in bookshelf running along the entire length of the wall. It barely takes up any space and it's a good spot for children too.
The large kitchen is really built for a family. There are two very long kitchen benches with matching kitchen sinks. There are lots of deep base cabinets that are sure to provide plenty of storage as well. But it's the light and easy ambience that really appeals to us. The white base and lack of upper wall cabinets makes the kitchen feel relaxed and casual. It's perfect for a holiday style family home. It's also good to see how the retro red fridge and industrial style light fittings have been used to add a splash of personality.
Big communal family dinners are one of the most important factors in a great family holiday. So we love the separate dining room here. The green walls give this dining room a very friendly, laid-back feel. It's also good to see a variety of seating styles supplied. The bench-style seating is sure to appeal to children and the wooden chairs add a cosy element to the room.
This bedroom is sure to appeal to older children and adults alike. The window seat has been painted a gorgeous fuchsia pink. It also has the same bookshelf we saw earlier. This is definitely a bedroom for those who like to retreat from time to time and enjoy a little privacy. Finally, note the triangle window above the bed. It adds a slightly whimsical quality to this bedroom.
This bedroom is really designed for young children. It has a chunky wooden loft bed that adds that all-important element of fun to the kids bedroom. The loft bed also frees up floor space that is now used as a creative space. There's a lovely white piano and a long bench that's perfect for colouring time. This means cleaning time is easier and parents are likely to have a little more time to themselves.
