The stunning makeover of an old family home

The sophisticated earthiness of the brick walls has combined with the wooden flooring of the deck to fill the home with a welcoming and cosy feel, which instantly draws attention. Small windows in the walls and overhead openness make sure that cross-ventilation can take place without any hindrance.

It’s inspiring how such an aged and derelict property was converted to a contemporary yet charming home with an eye for openness, airiness and chic simplicity. For more ideas, check out another before & after tour: A dated home gets a miraculous makeover.