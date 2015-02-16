Implementing tufted ottomans

Everyone’s got a name for them—tuffets, hassocks, poufs, pouffes, down to the more generic ‘footstool’ or, of course, the most exotic of the lot: the ‘ottoman’. As well as the name of a prosperous and influential 500 year empire, the ottoman in the world of interior design is something else altogether—a unique, upholstered, multi-purpose piece of furniture that has the ability to turn your lounge and living spaces from something basically comfortable into something truly special. Of course, it’s the Ottoman Empire that we give credit to for these humble domestic additions, first seen in France and English throughout the mid 18th century. As you can see from these fantastic examples below, the ottoman is not only alive and well, but remains highly desired by homeowners everywhere, in all its multitude of stylistic forms and modern variations. Take a look and glean a few tips on how to perfectly ‘ottomanise’ your living space in true, time-tested east meets west style!