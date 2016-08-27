6 things we've learned from one-room apartments

If there is one decorating and design challenge that really tests the patience and skill level of an interior architect, it is the one-room apartment. With such limited space, décor, furniture and accessories need to be carefully considered, in order to create a welcoming, inviting and liveable space. Often one of the hardest aspects of designing a one-room home is knowing how to make the right choices between essentials and non-essentials.

Today at homify we are going to take a look at 6 crucial tips we have learned from studying studio abodes. From knowing where to put furniture, to removing barriers within the room, there are plenty of simple suggestions that can drastically alter the perceived space within a home, as well as increasing its comfort and liveability. Read on below to learn more, and improve the functionality of your small apartment today!