6 things we've learned from one-room apartments

If there is one decorating and design challenge that really tests the patience and skill level of an interior architect, it is the one-room apartment. With such limited space, décor, furniture and accessories need to be carefully considered, in order to create a welcoming, inviting and liveable space. Often one of the hardest aspects of designing a one-room home is knowing how to make the right choices between essentials and non-essentials.
Today at homify we are going to take a look at 6 crucial tips we have learned from studying studio abodes. From knowing where to put furniture, to removing barriers within the room, there are plenty of simple suggestions that can drastically alter the perceived space within a home, as well as increasing its comfort and liveability. Read on below to learn more, and improve the functionality of your small apartment today!
Just because you live in a one-room home, doesn’t mean you don’t need your privacy. Wall dividers and separators are a brilliant way to keep everything feeling fresh and organised, while ensuring the occupants have isolation and segregation.
To do this, the bedroom is often closed off using a curtain, partition, panel, or in this instance, a glass wall. This ensures the room is still open and welcoming, yet private as well.
Take a look at this wonder-bed! Not only is it a place to sleep, it's also a shoe rack, a storage unit and a surface on which to place flowers, lamps or books. The ultimate space-saving item, a multi-purpose bed is a key feature of many studio apartments and one that is sure to be an asset to any small home.
Storage is essential to the proper functioning of any dwelling, but particularly those that lack space. After looking through numerous studio abodes, they all have one thing in common, they all boast smart storage, and ensure everything is in its right place.
Mirrors not only enhance the perceived space within a room, but they also help reflect light within different areas, bouncing illumination off of the walls, and creating a sense of openness.
In this one-room apartment, the architects have embraced a mirrored partition with sliding doors, which ensures the room doesn’t feel cloistered or closed off.
As well as adding valuable storage space to your home, you can also work with the room’s height in order to add to your floor plan. This can be done through the implementation of a mezzanine or loft, with many choosing to raise their bed area, which frees up living space.
This example shows us a loft apartment that has incorporated a loft bed, removing the need for the large sleeping space to sit in the main room of the home.
Sleeping platforms work exceptionally well in many different domestic setups, but are particularly effective when employed in one-room abodes. They provide ample storage underneath, and often create an individual area, which is more like a bedroom than a simple bed.
What have you learned from your compact studio home?