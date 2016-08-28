A couple's perfect one-room apartment

The first home you buy is a special investment. Not only is it a place to live, but it is also a springboard for a new stage in your life, and often the catalyst for your foray into adulthood, responsibility and maturity. When purchasing a first home, it is important to work within a budget, ensuring you don’t overstep your ability to finance repayments. However, with the price of real estate at an all-time high, finding a suitable home can prove an extremely tricky task.

For the pair of newlyweds who purchased the dwelling we are featuring today, they were confronted with the reality of living in a compact and tiny abode. Thinking as realists, prudently with wise economic boundaries, the couple settled on a one-room apartment. However, unlike many small studio dwellings, this one has been devised by the team at Arched Design, and boasts plenty of usable design features.

If you reside within a one-room or small home, and would like to glean a few ideas for your own property, read on below and renovate with confidence and motivation!