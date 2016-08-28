7 amazing indoor garden ideas to try

Indoor plants aren’t just a pretty face—in the realm of design accessories for one’s abode, they impart a range of impressive attributes that are sure to enhance and enrich your home. From purifying the air to removing toxins, there really isn’t a reason to avoid indoor plants within your dwelling. Today at homify we are going to take a look at 7 incredible indoor garden ideas. These spaces take foliage and greenery, transforming it into cohesive green spaces that you can enjoy within the confines of your residence.

Whether your house or apartment is tiny or large, luxurious or austere, there is surely an interesting, and ambience-enhancing design to suit you. Check out the following images to learn more, and start planning your new indoor garden today!