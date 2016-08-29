8 creative ways to combine different decor styles

In our increasingly globalised and multi-faceted culture, there are innumerable interior designs, concepts and décor opportunities. Often, you may feel as though you would like to incorporate a diverse fusion of two of more styles, and produce a unified and pioneering scheme. A merged pairing of multiple fundamentals and models, combining different genres offers infinite options, and a way to generate unique ideas and themes.

But where should you begin? Part of fashioning and forming a new design is to play around with existing guidelines, and break the rules to see what works and what doesn’t. Conceivably you might like to blend a rustic chalet-esque aesthetic with minimalist contemporary features? Or perhaps you fancy vintage components juxtaposed against modern, sleek interior décor?

To learn more and benefit from a few hints, check out the following examples below, and transform your abode in an unusual and distinctive way.