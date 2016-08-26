Your browser is out-of-date.

8 smart storage solutions for your compact home

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 3, PASS architekci
Clever storage is an essential part of setting up a compact home. Good storage will help keep the main walkways clear, give everything its proper place and make life feel much easier to manage. This of course will make your home feel like the retreat it really ought to be. After all, home is the place where we are supposed to relax and rejuvenate ourselves. It should certainly not be another battleground to tackle in modern life. So what are the storage solutions for compact homes? Well, today we have gathered 8 storage solutions to get you started. We bet there's something here to help!

1. Utilise that wall above the bedroom headboard

The bedroom headboard area is just about one of the most underutilised storage spaces in most homes. This stylish bedroom storage unit shows how it's done!

2. Extend the doorway

The doorway, hallway and passage areas should never, ever be cluttered. But this doesn't mean it can't be used for storage. Consider extending the storage by building up and around it. If you don't want to make permanent changes, consider simply adding a shelf above the doorway.

3. Use the space above the toilet

The space above the toilet is another often ignored space. This is the storage space for bathroom products, towels and spare toilet paper. If you don't want everything on display, invest in some simple wicker baskets and put them on a shelf.

4. Extend the TV cabinet

Little, fiddly pieces of furniture may seem like the natural choice for a small home, but they can often make a compact home feel cluttered. Simple, streamlined units that reach all the way to the edges of the room are much better. Open shelving is always a good way to retain the open, airy feel.

5. Build a sleeping platform

Bed-frames are another space-gobbling element in the home. A sleeping platform built right to the edges of the room is a far better alternative. The space underneath can be used for storage and the bedroom will feel far more spacious as well.

6. Use the corners

The corners of a home are often neglected because they are hard to reach. So this is the place to install bookshelves, hang plants or storage little used items. Perhaps it could even be used to a small modular sofa to replace a three piece unit.

7. Staircase storage

All that space beneath a staircase can be well used for storage. Even if the staircase is really simple and small, the awkward corners can be put to great use.

8. Bed storage

If you do want a more conventional bed frame, consider furniture and accessories like this storage bed like this. It's the perfect place for suitcases, spare linen and precious mementos!

For more clever small home ideas, check out 7 clever ways to fit an office into a small home.

The stunning makeover of an old family home
If you've found any other hidden storage spots in your small home, let us know!

