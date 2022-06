Between the French border and Cape Creus, extends Empordà, the Catalonian region known for its beauty and for artists like Dali. Although its shores are praiseworthy, we now move into the interior of the high region to discover an interior design project conducted in a traditional Catalan farmhouse. Externally, the dwelling has all the characteristics of vernacular and rural architecture. Inside, the design is a balance between contemporary simplicity and rustic warmth.