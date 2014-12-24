Sweet summertime terraces

Picture this—a hot, balmy summer’s day, gentle breeze on the skin, glorious sun baring down from brilliant blue sky high above, a platter of treats and drinks to keep cool, and you, lounging back, soaking it all up on your very own private outdoor terrace. Is there anywhere sweeter that a fully appointed summer terrace space when the temperature elevates and the rays begin to spill? Short of lazing by a secluded beach on a tropical, majestic island, the outdoor terrace delivers summer joy in spades, the icing on the cake to an already well-designed and decked-out home design. With a well designed terrace, you’re home will become an entertainment paradise, the most sought after spot to enjoy the company of guests, hold dinner parties and sip champagne and white wine so many sizzling afternoons and lusty romantic evenings. As the bridge between indoor and outdoor, a good terrace can really open up the rest of your home too, giving it a unique aesthetic flavour to complement your gorgeous interiors.

Here’s a few brilliant and jealously-inducing examples of how to create the perfect summertime terrace in your home.