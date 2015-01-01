Rugs to tie the room together

Seminal Hollywood cult film, ‘The Big Lebowski’ immortalised many things, not least of all the power of a good rug to tie a room together. True for the film, true in reality, a well-selected rug can make every difference to the overall aesthetic sensibility of a lounge, living space, bedroom or bathroom. Here, the emphasis is on ‘well-selected’—with so many rug designs and selections out there, its crucial to consider how the style, pattern and tone will interact with your existing decor and internal appearance (otherwise, the rug could well un-tie the room completely!) Still, the fact that so many modern designs these days are opting for more industrial-styled floors, such as naked wood, polished boards, warehouse concrete and stone often necessitates the embrace of a fine rug to give that finishing touch of comfort and warmth without compromising design integrity. Get inspired with these fabulous homify rug examples and tie your room together today!