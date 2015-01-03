Marvellous mezzanines!

The mezzanine is a highly sought after, multi-purpose architectural wonder, yet its versatility means that so many are often left confused as to what one actually is. Isn’t it the tops tier of the fancy theatre down the road? Sure is. More precisely though, a mezzanine (or entresol) is a raised platform or level that exists in between the main floors or levels of a building. Mezzanine is derived from the Italian word, ‘Mezzano’, which means ‘middle’. So there you have it. In the world of interior design, whether independent of the original architecture or not, a ‘mezzanine’ can be extended to broader balcony areas and any cutaway or freestanding elevated floor sections. A mezzanine can add so much to the feel, functionality and aesthetic of a domestic space—whether used for storage, entertainment, sleeping quarters, or as an the adjunct to a balcony, the in-house mezzanine is highly versatile and has got a lot going on for itself—check out these fabulous examples below and try a little mezzanine on for size to really open up your house and make the most of your wonderful space.