The white apartment you've always wanted

Think of Italy, and instantly images of high fashion, stunning architecture and scrumptious food are conjured up. This is especially true in the city of Milan where elegance and sophistication are redefined and where wearing jeans and a tank top might qualify you as being a tad dowdy. So, is it any surprise then that this sense of style extends into their homes as well?

In today's 360° project, as you may have guessed, we look at an Italian apartment that is oozing with an understated style that is instantly covetable. Occupying a space of 120sqm, it is an exercise in restraint that still comes out on the other side as warm and charming. The trick here was to pick a few key pieces that would speak volumes without being overwhelming. Designed by Fabio Azzolina Architects, this elegant modern apartment is a surefire way to get your creativity fired up