A 33sqm apartment with everything you need

Small apartment spaces can be a nightmare—what to keep, what to discard, where to accommodate everything that you want without it looking like a cluster bomb, become real issues. But often, these apartments can also be a cosy living experience where you're not left wondering what to do with all that empty space. Silver lining, see? The trick is to stick to some smart design ideas and hacks that will make life a lot easier and your apartment looking like a million bucks.

The apartment we are exploring today almost appears to defy logic: there is a bedroom, a living room, a study, a kitchen, a bathroom and even a guest bed, all comfortably occupying a total floor space of 33sqm! Designed by the Marmelo Company, this apartment in South Korea manages to fit in a lot by making spaces to do double or sometimes even triple duty. Owned by a young couple, the apartment keeps it minimal and uses colour as an architectural feature. If you're still scratching your heads wondering how they did it, read on to find out more.