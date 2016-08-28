An old factory becomes a stunning home

Creative renovation can work wonders… and in this makeover story we will witness how it can integrate and convert an old factory and neglected workshop into a cosy and cheerful family home. Situated in Argenteuil, France, this factory and associated workshop were lying abandoned and cluttered with random odds and ends. But the interior architects at Alice Bizien saw the potential of the buildings and decided to combine them to create a stylish and modern residence with an industrial chic spirit. They introduced sleek and chic furnishings, minimalistic designs and random rustic touches along with oodles of warmth and freshness. Artwork, stylish lighting and colourful textures took care of the rest. So come and take a closer look at how this incredible revamp was achieved…
Since the factory was not operative for many years, it had become a dumping ground for loads of unnecessary items. They had to be disposed urgently, and a thorough cleaning was in order.
The mess and clutter were eliminated to make way for a bright and airy living room in the new house. The previous dingy floors were replaced with stylish wooden planks and the walls were painted with a fresh white hue. Chairs and tables with sleek frames and legs balance the rich cosiness of traditional couches, while an earthy rug adds to the simple elegance of the space. Artworks in rustic tones deck the wall on the right, while modish pendant lights liven up the area after sunset. Sleek and barred windows along with large glass doors and skylights allow ample sunlight to flood the room during the day.
The merger of the factory and workshop led to a substantial amount of space and facilitated open-plan living. The cosy dining area leads to the kitchen on the other side of the contemporary glass doors. A mix of modern turquoise and white chairs accompany the minimalistic dining table, catering to hearty meals under the solid ceiling beams. Quirky pendant lights cast a soothing glow over the setting. From here, you can catch a refreshing glimpse of the lush backyard, too.
The kitchen looked quite outdated with the old fixtures, furniture and tiling. The cabinets seemed to overpower the available space here, and make cooking a chore.
Tiles offering a three-dimensional visual impact now line the kitchen floor in stylish monochrome. The cabinets above the countertop have been done away with, and gleaming black cabinets now line the underside of the surface to make a bold statement. Industrial chic black lamps, contemporary appliances and clean white walls now make the kitchen perfect for cooking up a storm!
The bedroom was located on the first floor, with two wide windows bringing in adequate light and air. But they couldn’t improve the ambience of the disorganised space, dotted with old-fashioned furniture, jarring colours, and a floor that looked too busy to the eye.
The walls were freshly-painted with pristine white and the floor was revamped to resemble a light shade of wood, making the bedroom as dreamy and cheery as possible. The plush bed is intensely inviting, while the sleek and minimalistic furniture sets an arty tone. Pendant lights resembling large round baubles lend a dash of romance to the space, while hints of yellow here and there provide much needed vibrancy. The arrangement of ferns in the glass vase beside the bed brings in a breath of nature.
The staircase was previously crammed with pieces of furniture, leading to a lack of convenience and functionality. It also looked dull with the gloomy brown background.
Since the design of the staircase was already beautiful, it needed only the right mix of colours to brighten things up. The old furniture which cluttered its base was replaced with a stylish coat rack and a black leather armchair. The floor is now a delightful medley of harlequin tiles like we saw in the kitchen. And the bright white background of the staircase acts as the perfect canvas for the latter’s sensuous curves.
Inspired and amazed by this stunning transformation? We are too!