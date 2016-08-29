The revamp of a dreadfully dark kitchen

The new layout of the kitchen has made way for a cosy nook on the right of the pillar, which lets you chat with family and friends while you are preparing a meal. A couple of elegant high chairs have been set against the kitchen island, which also serves as a table for enjoying casual meals or quick drinks.

So you see, it’s often necessary to do away with the old to usher in the new, especially if you want your kitchen to make a style statement! Here’s another transformation story that will inspire you further: The dazzling revamp of a crumbling home.