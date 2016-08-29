The revamp of a dreadfully dark kitchen

We are in the city of gorgeous beaches, the towering statue of Christ the Redeemer, samba dance, vibrant costumes and carnivals. Yes, we are in Rio de Janeiro! And amid its colourful and lively sights, we chanced upon a kitchen makeover that inspired us instantly. Originally, the kitchen was a gloomy and dingy space which lacked life or modern touches. The ravages of time showed clearly on its papered but boring walls, while shoddy design hindered natural light from flooding the kitchen freely. But, with a few design tweaks and the introduction of stylish new elements, the interior architects at Maria Helena Torres Arquitetura E Design changed the morose kitchen radically. It is now a chic space with personality, in which cooking can become a joy once more. To see how it was done, read on…
The darkness of the old kitchen made it an unwelcoming space, with patterned but dull wallpaper that had seen its heyday a long time back. Old-fashioned cabinets and a dingy floor hardly made things any better.
With the drab wallpaper gone, the walls of the revamped kitchen were painted in creamy white to make the space seem more roomy, bright and breathable. Wood-finish laminates now line the cabinets stylishly, while the floor is a light-hued wooden affair for a warm and cosy atmosphere. Sleek and gleaming appliances have been accommodated intelligently by niches of different sizes, while a chic kitchen island with white countertop helps in prepping and cooking with ease. The white brick pillar adds a subtle earthy touch to the ultramodern space along with trendy silver lamps and minimalistic fixtures.
The white in-built kitchen cabinets looked terribly old-fashioned and offered hardly any contrast against the primarily light colour palette of the space.
Now, dark wood and laminate decks most of the cupboard and cabinets in the kitchen, so that they stand out elegantly against the white walls. Some of them, though, have been painted white to complement the smooth white countertops and to break the monotony of wooden hues. Equipped with sleek chrome handles, these cabinets have contributed to both the functional and aesthetic values of the kitchen incredibly.
Previously, a half wall used to separate the kitchen from the dining area, which caused the layout to look dated and unappealing. Also, the dining space behind the wall hardly received any sunlight from the kitchen windows.
During the renovation, the half wall was demolished to integrate the kitchen and dining areas in a contemporary manner. Now, the brick-finish pillar is the subtle structural element that acts as a demarcation of sorts between these two spaces. Salvaged wood has been used for the furniture in the dining area for rustic appeal, and they go nicely with the dark louvre windows.
The new layout of the kitchen has made way for a cosy nook on the right of the pillar, which lets you chat with family and friends while you are preparing a meal. A couple of elegant high chairs have been set against the kitchen island, which also serves as a table for enjoying casual meals or quick drinks.
So you see, it’s often necessary to do away with the old to usher in the new, especially if you want your kitchen to make a style statement! Here’s another transformation story that will inspire you further: The dazzling revamp of a crumbling home.