The wooden dream house within reach

We've said it time and again—there's something about timber that sets our hearts aflutter. Perhaps its the warm organic elegance that it imparts or perhaps its our primal nature to feel relaxed around something that's closer to nature. Whatever the reason may be, we have a special place in our hearts for homes that use timber as it primary raw material.

Today's 360° project is a sublime home in Turkey that uses wood in different permutations and combinations to great effect. One look at it, and you'll wish it was yours. What's unusual about it though is that it's a prefabricated home, which allowed the designers to keep the construction costs at a minimum while ensuring that it was built in no time.

The house, designed by Kuloglu Orman Unleri, uses an open-plan layout for its interior design with a minimalist contemporary touch. The result is a warm, relaxing home that is a perfect place to unwind from the day's stress.