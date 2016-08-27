The wooden dream house within reach

We've said it time and again—there's something about timber that sets our hearts aflutter. Perhaps its the warm organic elegance that it imparts or perhaps its our primal nature to feel relaxed around something that's closer to nature. Whatever the reason may be, we have a special place in our hearts for homes that use timber as it primary raw material.
Today's 360° project is a sublime home in Turkey that uses wood in different permutations and combinations to great effect. One look at it, and you'll wish it was yours. What's unusual about it though is that it's a prefabricated home, which allowed the designers to keep the construction costs at a minimum while ensuring that it was built in no time.
The house, designed by Kuloglu Orman Unleri, uses an open-plan layout for its interior design with a minimalist contemporary touch. The result is a warm, relaxing home that is a perfect place to unwind from the day's stress.
Assembly-line architecture sounds terrifying, but it is possible to soften its sharp edges as can be seen in this home. Designed simply, it fuses features from both the contemporary and traditional styles to create a rather timeless structure.
The raised stone foundation, in addition to its aesthetic appeal, ensures that the timber does not come in contact with the elements that could corrode it. Likewise with the gabled roof that protects the structure from both harsh sunlight and rains.
Now this is a space where you just want to plonk yourself on that couch, stretch out your legs and bury yourself in a book until kingdom come! A high, sloped ceiling coupled with those stained timber walls and billowing curtains give this living room a relaxing ambience that feels more connected to nature.
When your architecture does most of the talking, it is best to keep the decor minimal. A sectional, a foot stool and a simple wooden chair are the only pieces of furniture, apart from the necessities such as a refrigerator and a water dispenser.
While the adjacent living room followed the minimalist style, through the application of a few minor strokes, the kitchen is given a more country-style feel. Two different styles in an open-plan layout might seem like an overkill, but the wood does its job of tying together the space.
Although it reflects a more rustic style, the kitchen is kept minimal with the use of simple cabinets and no flourishes and accessories that are typical of that style. Check out that old-world fireplace though, which is an accessory unto itself!
More for a utilitarian purpose than anything else, the bathroom is excused from being covered in wooden walls; instead, beige walls that perfectly complement the honeyed timber are employed. This is a considerably spacious bathroom, with enough room to accommodate a vanity, a shower stall and even a washing machine.
Typically, in a bathroom with a square layout, it is preferable that the toilet and sink are located on opposite walls, while in a narrow layout, it may make more sense to line it out on one side of the wall. If you are looking for more ideas, speak to our experts.
We leave you with this simple bedroom that has ample ventilation and looks cosy enough to cuddle. Notice how the wooden panels here have not been stained with the honey tint we saw in the other living spaces; this creates a perfectly soothing effect in the bedroom—ideal slumber settings. Light, gauzy curtains ensure that the space is suffused with natural light (so that you don't hit that snooze button for too long).
