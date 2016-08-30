6 steps to a modern Japanese-style home

Japanese homes are absolutely replete with wood and natural materials. Wooden floors, doors, ceilings and furniture are an absolute must. Metal, stone and natural woven materials are also popular accompaniments. But wooden materials should really draw the most attention. Finally, the prevalence of nature does not end there. The subdued colours of nature are also a big part of the Japanese decor.

