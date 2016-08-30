9 homes with windows you'll love

Amazing windows can distinguish a home like almost nothing else. They don't just mark the boundary between the inner life of the house and the outside world; they're the soul of a home. They're the transition point for the elements of nature. This is where you decide how much or little of the natural world you invite into the home. It might simply be the soothing sight of a beautiful view, airflow or essential natural light. So, today, we dedicate ourselves to presenting 9 homes with incredible windows. We hope you find them as dazzling as we do!
This gorgeous roof window sort of ascends across the wall and ceiling in a series of subtly shifting geometric planes. It also allows a profuse amount of natural light in what appears to be a very dense urban environment.
Narrow windows or panel windows are really popular at the moment. They allow light into tricky areas and can be placed far out of sight to allow privacy as well. This panel window beautifully travels up the wall and across the roof. It's a skylight and window in one!
The entire length of this room is very large and the owner wanted to create a large opening to the stunning lakeside access. Bi-folding doors may have been considered, but they would have become a bit cumbersome with a room of this size. Instead, the window professionals have installed a descender front system. The windows can slide up and down with the aid of an electromechanical drive. It's operated with a hand held remote.
This vintage window shows that teaming lush greenery and great window height will always create a dazzling impression. We love the black frames and the curved top of this one.
This incredibly edgy home design has a multitude of stunning windows. They range from triangular window designs to unusual rhombus shapes. This is certainly a contemporary home that really challenges the norms.
Narrow homes in dense urban environments often receive very little natural light in the middle section. This design really takes the standard skylight solution up a notch or two. It's almost like a light well.
This unusual home has a series of very tall and narrow windows. The amazing thing about these is the inclination. They add a lot of cosy character to the interiors.
This modern home has a lovely curvy window or glass wall. It adds a little retro flair to this otherwise sleek and contemporary home.
Little humble homes can have amazing windows too! Check out the window in this tiny 25sqm home. It highlights the shape of the peaked roof and the bedroom has a perfectly framed view of the mountains.
For more architectural inspiration, check out The Malaysian home you'll wish was yours.