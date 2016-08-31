A simple but perfect home renovation

Anamur in Turkey is a pretty coastal town overlooking the delightful blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. And we are here today to witness the simple, modern and stylish transformation of a dated and drab home which needed livening up. With its ageing walls and old-fashioned layout, the compact abode was hardly inviting previously. But thanks to the innovation and foresight of the architects at Pil Tasarim, structural changes were made to infuse this residence with openness and light. Sleek, contemporary designs, cosy furnishings, light hues and clever utilisation of available space have made this Turkish home a happy and comfy place for urban families. Read on to know more about the makeover…
Unnecessary interior walls used to make the home look cramped and smaller than it actually was. So the architects found it necessary to tear down some walls, especially to open up the kitchen and integrate it with the rest of the abode. You will be stunned at how it looks now!
Sleek and glossy white cabinets now deck the kitchen space and cater to storage needs, while clever niches accommodate all modern appliances with ease. Neat chequered tiles line the backsplash, while a shiny chrome countertop and minimalistic fixtures make the kitchen a stylish space. The dining area with its chic white furniture has now been seamlessly merged with the cooking haven, and both get flooded with natural light thanks to the large glass door. To the right of the open kitchen, catch a glimpse of the sleek cushioned seat with bright cushions, breaking the monotony of the white walls.
Not only were walls demolished during the renovation, old and chipped tiles were also removed to make way for fresh and clean textures. The architects had decided to give the kitchen a complete overhaul.
Freshly-painted white walls have now replaced the drab tiles we saw before in this nook. And this compact space now holds a stylish sink, sleek cabinet and a trendy mirror with ease. So you see how even the smallest corners of the kitchen has been utilised cleverly. We also love how the large grey tiles on the revamped floor contrast the spotless white environs.
The size of this small bathroom was no hindrance when the architects decided to make it a refreshing and utilitarian space. They simply created a slim shower enclosure with sliding glass doors and minimalistic fixtures to visually open up the bathroom without compromising on functionality.
The wall-mounted WC is an intelligent addition for this small bathroom, since it saves on precious floor space. A very sleek ledge just behind it can help in arranging toiletries. The rod on the right with flexible hooks offers additional organisational solutions.
The bedroom on the upper storey leads to a lovely balcony secured by slim white iron railings. Sliding glass doors set in elegant white frames let you soak in the natural view outside, even when you are indoors. And the balcony itself is equipped with a quaint white seating arrangement with lively green seats, if you wish to enjoy an airy meal with loved ones or relax with your morning coffee.
The concrete deck in the backyard comes with a few simple steps to raise it comfortably above ground level. A couple of white chairs and sleek table adorn the deck for times when you want to laze around with a book or a cup of tea and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. Tall trees with leaves raining down over the deck make for a picturesque setting here.
We hope you are inspired by this simple but well-planned makeover as much as we are!