6 light and bright apartments to copy

Light and bright living rooms are one of the most popular trends of the moment. These kinds of modern living rooms often have a fresh exuberance and a distinct lack of clutter. They are commonly seen in Scandinavian-style homes and offer the perfect balance between cosiness and cleanliness. The bright and white feel of these rooms may correlate with many elements of minimalist interiors. But the white base in the bright living rooms we will explore is also used to set off more energetic primary colours and geometric patterns. So if you are trying to freshen up your living room decor, come with us on a photo tour of 6 bright and light living rooms to copy. They come to us courtesy of Restoration and Renovation professionals ERC.
This white Scandinavian-style kitchen has a very fresh appeal. White is often the hue of choice for a kitchen because it conveys freshness and cleanliness. It also works well in the kitchen when teamed with a pale green hue. Check out the green glass splashback and pastel pendant lights here.
This living room has fine, retro wooden furniture that allows for a free flow of light throughout the space. The furniture here also elevates the visual weight of the living room and makes the small living room feel bright and spacious. We love how the pendant lamp, sofa and artwork all create a varying sense of scale here too.
Glass-topped tables and transparent elements are another important element in a bright and light home. To amp up the look, the interior designers and decorators of this room have also used white furniture as well. It blends into the white floor and further elevates the visual weight.
Bright, tropical greens and geometric patterns create a really striking effect when set against the white base of this living room. The colourful elements here actually take up very little space. But they obviously have a lot of impact. Small splashes of colour have a very powerful effect in a bright and white living room.
White always looks good with wooden elements such as a timber floor. Pale wood is often seen in Scandinavian-style interiors because it adds all the warmth of nature without breaking a neutral colour scheme. Check out the soft grey curtains. They continue the neutral theme and make this little living room feel soft and comforting.
The white living room really takes the bright, light look to another level. The round white coffee table adds a stylish retro feel and the curved floor lamps completes the look. There are just a few bright splashes of yellow and geometrics, but they certainly pack a punch!
