When art from junk's Jing Yi Woon found a side-table with a concave top in a second-hand store, she was immediately inspired to create a table modelled on a Chinese-style porcelain bowl design. Classically, this design is in two layers – a circle in the centre with a dragon and wave patterns, and an outer ring with four dragons and cloud patterns. On her (wonderful) blog, she refers to these as the sea-dragon design and the four-dragon design. We can see the result here, in the astonishingly intricate wave design in the centre, with the rim made up of four dragons flying through the clouds. Woon departed a little from the basic design by adding another layer—of flowers on the inner rim. It's hard to believe that this piece started life as a basic wooden side table, so effectively has she transformed it into a beautiful 'porcelain' bowl.