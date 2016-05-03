Singapore dream home

The Fish House in Singapore, designed by Guz Architects, was designed with two things in mind: ecological soundness, and an embrace of Singapore’s tropical climate; the latter achieved by creating an open, breezy space that gives residents views from every room to the ocean, as well as into the garden and the encircling swimming pool.

The house is emblematic of the philosophy of Guz Architects, a company whose philosophy is rooted in a desire to produce architecture that is tranquil, inspired by nature, and yet human in scale. In all of their work, they utilise structure, materials and technology to create a seamless transition between inside and outside—something, as we'll see below, that finds full expression in Fish House. The company has embraced the use of sustainable design technologies, with both passive and active design principles being brought to bear to create long-lasting, timeless architecture.