Dressing your dining table for the perfect festive feast

Whether or not you're celebrating Christmas, Christmas-time is a good excuse to take some time to celebrate with friends, family and colleagues. While it may be a bit late in the month to think about remodelling your dining room, you can easily give it a bit of pep and zing with table decorations. Festive periods like Christmas are the perfect time to break out the 'good' china—or to go out and get some if you don't have any! This time of year gives you a chance to give full vent to your creative side, with table centrepieces, nicely folded napkins, flower arrangements; all of the things you mightn't bother with in the everyday. Depending on your attitude to Christmas you might want to theme you dining table for a gathering; then again you might want to avoid all the reindeer, and the red and green colour-schemes and just make the occasion special with fabulous table-settings. Whatever your preference, there's sure to be something below to give you a few ideas.