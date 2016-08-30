The family home of cool concrete

Today’s home is a juxtaposition of textures, tones, stylistic choices and history. Planned and conceived by the Japan-based team at Nobuyoshi Hayashi, this traditional shaped dwelling boasts a common heritage shape and form, with present-day individualities, and indispensable 21st-century conveniences.

Thinking outside the box, the astute design team have taken quaint cottage aesthetics, and paired them with attention-grabbing characteristics. Concrete is utilised throughout, providing a sense of modernity, while the original gabled structure evokes subtle heritage nuances. Conflicting in its inimitable aesthetic, the free-standing home has an urbane prominence, which warrants its over-arching sense of age-defiance.

Unrelenting in its attitude and ‘look at me’ persona, this abode is a truly unique experience. If you would like to take a tour inside, check out the images below, and explore this innovative and captivating residence.