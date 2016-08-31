Which interior design style matches your personality?

Our homes are often a reflection of our inner personality and character. We spend a great deal of time within our dwellings, and for this reason, it is essential that our abodes echo our unique attributes, traits and qualities. But how do you know what style and scheme will suit and match your persona? Today on homify we’ve assembled 11 common interior themes, to provide you with an idea of which would best suit your abode.
Are you minimalist, modern, rustic or Scandinavian? Read on below to learn more about each style, while gathering some ideas and solutions for your own house or apartment!
You are:
Functional and Stylish. You enjoy simple and uncomplicated design that doesn’t scrimp on luxury and comfort. Considered a chic combination of austerity and cosiness, your home entices with its whitewashed colour scheme, emphasis on efficiency, and use of light timber tones.
You are:
In love with timeless and age-defiant interiors. You relish in refined settings, opting for traditional and elegant furnishings, paired with a sense of history and heritage. You are a person of poise and grace, who decorates with balance, order and symmetry.
You are:
A combination of trendy and classic. You enjoy rustic aesthetics, but prefer a modern touch that helps emphasise your desire for a chic and sophisticated home. You are lively, yet sure of yourself and enjoy comfortable, relaxing and flair filled interiors.
You are:
Energetic and bursting at the seams with ideas and inspiration. Not satisfied with sticking to one particular theme or style, you enjoy mixing and matching to create a unique and eye-catching aesthetic.
You are:
Up to date with the latest in styles and trends. You enjoy taking your design cues from old factories, industrial spaces, and your ideal home is a converted loft. You like raw, utilitarian areas, which boast a modern, sophisticated and pared-back vibe.
You are:
Warm, earthy and enjoy comfortable, rustic spaces. Whether it’s Greek, Moroccan, Spanish, Tuscan or Southern French, you enjoy rich down-to-earth colour palettes, raw textures, and plenty of sturdy, functional, and colourful accessories and furniture.
You are:
Someone who enjoys a minimal and unadorned style. You favour sleek spaces that are clutter-free and embrace ample glazing, interesting architectural lines and strong cubist forms.
You are:
Enticed by interiors that emphasise the environment, timeworn accessories and hark back to an era when pieces were handcrafted with natural materials. You enjoy rugged interiors, exposed brickwork, plenty of timber, and a warm, welcoming aura.
You are:
Someone who loves the ocean and the outdoors, embracing exotic locations as inspiration for your home. You love indoor plants, and don’t want to follow any hard-and-fast rules when designing your abode. Warm weather, natural materials and colourful aesthetics are important, creating a space that is trendy yet timeless.
You are:
Quick to embrace simple designs that favour a pared-back aesthetic. Your mantra is ‘less is more’ and your home reflects a beautiful yet streamlined setup. Chic and smart, with an interest in the latest design trends, you are considered up-to-the-minute when it comes to decorations, fashion and design.
