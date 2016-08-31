Your browser is out-of-date.

Which interior design style matches your personality?

homify Eclectic style living room
Our homes are often a reflection of our inner personality and character. We spend a great deal of time within our dwellings, and for this reason, it is essential that our abodes echo our unique attributes, traits and qualities. But how do you know what style and scheme will suit and match your persona? Today on homify we’ve assembled 11 common interior themes, to provide you with an idea of which would best suit your abode.

Are you minimalist, modern, rustic or Scandinavian? Read on below to learn more about each style, while gathering some ideas and solutions for your own house or apartment!

Scandinavian

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

You are: 

Functional and Stylish. You enjoy simple and uncomplicated design that doesn’t scrimp on luxury and comfort. Considered a chic combination of austerity and cosiness, your home entices with its whitewashed colour scheme, emphasis on efficiency, and use of light timber tones. 

Eclectic and vast in its options, if you would like to design your own Nordic-inspired interior, chat to an expert via the homify website and get started today!

Classic

Rua Austria, Prado Zogbi Tobar Prado Zogbi Tobar Classic style living room
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar

You are: 

In love with timeless and age-defiant interiors. You relish in refined settings, opting for traditional and elegant furnishings, paired with a sense of history and heritage. You are a person of poise and grace, who decorates with balance, order and symmetry.

Modern country

Villa Borkeld, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style living room
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

You are: 

A combination of trendy and classic. You enjoy rustic aesthetics, but prefer a modern touch that helps emphasise your desire for a chic and sophisticated home. You are lively, yet sure of yourself and enjoy comfortable, relaxing and flair filled interiors.

Eclectic

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You are: 

Energetic and bursting at the seams with ideas and inspiration. Not satisfied with sticking to one particular theme or style, you enjoy mixing and matching to create a unique and eye-catching aesthetic.

Industrial

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Industrial style living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

You are: 

Up to date with the latest in styles and trends. You enjoy taking your design cues from old factories, industrial spaces, and your ideal home is a converted loft. You like raw, utilitarian areas, which boast a modern, sophisticated and pared-back vibe.

Mediterranean

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

You are: 

Warm, earthy and enjoy comfortable, rustic spaces. Whether it’s Greek, Moroccan, Spanish, Tuscan or Southern French, you enjoy rich down-to-earth colour palettes, raw textures, and plenty of sturdy, functional, and colourful accessories and furniture.

Modern

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern living room
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

You are: 

Someone who enjoys a minimal and unadorned style. You favour sleek spaces that are clutter-free and embrace ample glazing, interesting architectural lines and strong cubist forms.

Rustic

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

You are: 

Enticed by interiors that emphasise the environment, timeworn accessories and hark back to an era when pieces were handcrafted with natural materials. You enjoy rugged interiors, exposed brickwork, plenty of timber, and a warm, welcoming aura.

Tropical

Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
ANSANA

Luxurious Tropical Home

ANSANA
ANSANA
ANSANA

You are: 

Someone who loves the ocean and the outdoors, embracing exotic locations as inspiration for your home. You love indoor plants, and don’t want to follow any hard-and-fast rules when designing your abode. Warm weather, natural materials and colourful aesthetics are important, creating a space that is trendy yet timeless.

Minimalist

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist living room Solid Wood Beige
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Luxury Apartment Combination

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

You are: 

Quick to embrace simple designs that favour a pared-back aesthetic. Your mantra is ‘less is more’ and your home reflects a beautiful yet streamlined setup. Chic and smart, with an interest in the latest design trends, you are considered up-to-the-minute when it comes to decorations, fashion and design.

Want to learn more about interior design? Check out: 8 creative ways to combine different decor styles and continue reading!

Which style suits you and your home? Let us know below!

