6 steps to a perfectly simple home

Simple interiors have a fresh and invigorating quality. They might exhibit all the hallmarks of minimalist interior design, but they don't necessarily feel overly cool or trendy. They might even be a little retro and cosy. The single most common element in a simple home is the idea that less is more. There may be a lot of empty space, but the home doesn't feel empty or unfinished. Instead, it feels calming and complete. So how can one create a simple interior without falling into those traps? Well, here at homify we'd like to show you how with a series of beautiful simple interiors. We hope you find them as inspiring as we do!
It sounds completely obvious—but get rid of extraneous clutter and furniture. Then do it again! Even if you find yourself moving cherished items out of view, it's worth challenging your sense of how many decorations a room really needs. It's also hard to really see the potential of a home when it's cluttered. Perhaps some boxes on a high ledge as seen in this minimalist bedroom might suffice. Afterwards, live with your new minimalist look for a while. It might be surprisingly pleasant to be free of the inevitable mental associations that come with all that 'stuff'.
This minimalist white kitchen has an extremely smooth, fresh and serene feel. The kitchen storage areas are plentiful but hidden behind white handle-less kitchen cupboards. So what happens when a room is this free from visual clutter? Well, there are no completely colour accents or shapes so the raw materials really shine. The timber floor, white surfaces and concrete ceiling become all the decoration this home really needs.
Every room needs a central focus and this is particularly true in a simple room. Decide on what feature is most dominant and arrange your furnishings and decorations around it. In this living room, the wooden floor and wall is the most attractive feature. The interior decorators and designers have really worked with this in a subtle way. The furniture is arranged to run alongside the grain of the wood. The wall-mounted TV and cabinet have been chosen because of their simple design that really allows for the wood to remain dominant.
White is an especially popular choice for those who love a simple interior, but any colour could really be worked into a successful design. The key is to choose one base colour, a secondary colour and just a few accent colours. These accent colour could even be skipped in a really simple interior. Whatever you decide, it's crucial to keep the accent colours small and restrained. If you are searching for a secondary colour for a monochrome room, wood or metallics finishes are always good choices. They manage to retain the simplicity of a monochrome room while injecting a simple room with a warm or rustic appeal.
This combined kitchen and dining room has an extremely cohesive decorating theme. The furniture and accessories don't look too matchy-matchy, but they obviously just fit together. Different shades of wood can often be used to create this look. Also, note how the shelf supports, lighting fixtures and chairs are made of iron and chrome. They aren't perfectly matched either, but the common material gives this room an essential unity.
A simple interior never needs to look unfinished or empty. The greatest benefit of a simple interior is that there's no need to waste money on a huge variety of furnishings. Invest in just a few pieces of quality that are perfectly suited to the sapce. This plush living room has a gorgeous European style sofa that certainly shows just how abundant and luxurious a minimalist room can feel.
