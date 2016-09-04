6 steps to a perfectly simple home

A simple interior never needs to look unfinished or empty. The greatest benefit of a simple interior is that there's no need to waste money on a huge variety of furnishings. Invest in just a few pieces of quality that are perfectly suited to the sapce. This plush living room has a gorgeous European style sofa that certainly shows just how abundant and luxurious a minimalist room can feel.

For more home inspiration, check out 8 small family homes you'll love.