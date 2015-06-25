Style in black and white

Nothing makes a statement quite like black and white. Classic, clean and chic, the sharp contrast between black and white creates a fantastic base off which to bounce accent colours and textures. Without any accent colours, a stark black and white colour scheme by itself is very striking—though it can be hard to pull off; the last thing you want is for your room to look bare and unfinished. Recent years have seen an upsurge in interest in black walls and floors; something decorators had shied away from in the past for fear it would bring too much darkness to a room. With modern lighting, and generous windows, however, black walls or floors can create a cosy, intimate feel; or, if they're high-gloss, can even add some light to a room. They key thing to keep in mind if you're going for a black and white colour scheme is contrast. Dark with light; monochrome with colour; smooth with rough. Browse below for some examples of what we mean, and be inspired!