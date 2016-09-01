The dream home with a creative secret

As far as cities go, Berlin definitely takes top billing when it comes to creativity; it's a dizzying mix of cultures, traditions, talents and attitudes that can rekindle your inspiration. But like all cities, it can also suck you into its vortex leaving you pining for something more organic, more natural and yes, quieter. While JK Rowling may have concocted Harry Potter and his motley crew in a cafe in London, it's not often that you hear of works of art being imagined in the middle of a bustling city. That's why there are artist retreats, for example!
Our 360° project today is an artist retreat of sorts that is situated in a little township on the outskirts of Berlin called Konigswusterhausen. The work studio and short-stay residence, designed by Berlin-based Müllers Büro, is a gorgeous home that has been crafted for the explicit purpose of providing a home away from home for those looking for quieter environs to create their work. It is a bright, airy home that is surrounded by nature and has plenty of natural sunlight. The place has been designed so as to ensure that each corner of the home inspires in one way or another. Let's take a look…
One of the fundamental questions that pop up when building a house in a natural setting like this is how to let it seamlessly blend into its surroundings. The architects here have done a fine job of tackling that challenge. They have crafted a warm and welcoming facade made largely of natural materials; we love how the timber foundation 'roots' its presence here. The upper floor, meanwhile, has been rendered in white creating a subtle yet efficient contrast.
Before we even step inside, you can see how important windows were to the overall design of the house! Speak to our experts if you want to emulate this style in your home.
Step in, and the first thing you notice is the impressive open layout of the space—it is a spacious area that is positively brimming with light. While co-working spaces in the cities are being designed as open-plan layouts, minus those constricting cubicles et al, this work studio takes it a couple of notches higher; it is a wonderfully organic space that is comfortable enough to stretch out your legs (and maybe daydream every once in a while) while being professional enough to not allow you to slack (too much).
The round table doubles up as both a casual meeting place for co-workers as well as a space to get a quick lunch (there's a larger dining area to the left of the picture).
While the larger space in this house is designed to be a co-working space, there are other designated zones that are quieter and meant to be more introspective. This wonderful room, for example, is the studio which is simple in its layout but unique in its appeal. The space is infused with natural light from all corners, a conscious decision by the architects who wanted to minimise internal walls and instead allow for windows and other outlets that would let light in.
The seating ledge at the window allows residents to take a break, while taking in the greener than green surroundings.
Even the bathroom in this house is designed to be an exuberantly creative space where you can, if you so please, loosen up those sore neck muscles in a steaming bath while staring out and hoping another stroke of genius takes hold. The windows here can be opened out to let the sounds of nature in.
What we love about this space of course are the unusually quirky bursts of colour—a bright red tub and patterned green tiles jostle for your attention. Come to think of it, a crisp white bathroom, no matter how sublime, probably wasn't going to cure your writing block.
Finally, we leave you with this simple yet rather unusual stairway where all the key elements of the design scheme of this house come together: the combination of white surfaces with timber features thrown in and unusual outlets and openings that maximise the light coming into the space. Right, we're off to Konigswusterhausen then.
