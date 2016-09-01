The dream home with a creative secret

As far as cities go, Berlin definitely takes top billing when it comes to creativity; it's a dizzying mix of cultures, traditions, talents and attitudes that can rekindle your inspiration. But like all cities, it can also suck you into its vortex leaving you pining for something more organic, more natural and yes, quieter. While JK Rowling may have concocted Harry Potter and his motley crew in a cafe in London, it's not often that you hear of works of art being imagined in the middle of a bustling city. That's why there are artist retreats, for example!

Our 360° project today is an artist retreat of sorts that is situated in a little township on the outskirts of Berlin called Konigswusterhausen. The work studio and short-stay residence, designed by Berlin-based Müllers Büro, is a gorgeous home that has been crafted for the explicit purpose of providing a home away from home for those looking for quieter environs to create their work. It is a bright, airy home that is surrounded by nature and has plenty of natural sunlight. The place has been designed so as to ensure that each corner of the home inspires in one way or another. Let's take a look…