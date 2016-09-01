Your browser is out-of-date.

The dramatic renovation of a Japanese home

美土里の家 古民家再生工事, TOM建築設計事務所
The Japanese city of Hiroshima is a modern and bustling home to millions. And today's makeover miracle dwelling, named Green House, drew our attention thanks to the inspiring makeover it underwent. Previously a shabby home with outdated designs, mindless clutter took over its every inch. But then the architects at Tom Architects stepped in to revamp the abode with an industrial-chic look and a dollop of rusticity. Different tones of wood, white and black are the hues which have been generously used here, along with sleek furniture and soothing lights. So let’s take a closer look now…

Before: cluttered and unappealing

The gloomy design elements may have been used to create a convivial atmosphere in the past, but they only brought the clutter into focus and made the space look all the more depressing. The laminated flooring, plywood walls and frosted glass gave it all an uninviting appearance.

After: modern yet rustic

The living room now has a neat and rustic edge that sits well with the modern design and palette of the space. The white brick walls are the perfect backdrop for the fashionable fireplace, while the planks of wood across the ceiling match the solid flooring too. Wood also frames the white walls and creates a warm yet open look. The red rug and the sleek wooden furniture have an old-world and comforting appeal.

After: the charming deck

The deck is an open space protected by the slanting roof and its shingles. Metal columns and solid wood on the floor makes this space an idyllic one. The laid-back look is further accentuated by the glass wall that gives a clear view of the setting inside. This also helps in creating an extension of the indoors so that the house looks much larger.

After: warmth in the dining room

The dining room has been finished with warm yet robust tones of wood, matching the slim chairs and dining table as well as the floor. The ceiling features exposed wooden beams, complete with a natural raw finish which complements the rustic edge from the nearby living room perfectly.

After: lighting and other details

The architecture of the home is such that from this vantage point, you can admire how the solid black wooden beams are set up under the ceiling. They complement the furniture beautifully, while simple but elegant pendant light cast a welcoming glow over the entire setting.

After: modern kitchen

Modern and rustic go hand in hand in this kitchen. Simplicity comes through in the layout, while the sophisticated colours and back-to-basics finishes give it an eclectic and raw appeal. The textures are smooth while the colours remind you of mud-painted homes in far-flung tropical villages!

The renovated house is a visual delight with its simple yet sophisticated decor, sober but bold hues, and artful use of wood. Here’s another home makeover story to give you more ideas: A simple but perfect home renovation.

What do you think of this dark and dramatic transformation?

