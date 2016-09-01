8 small family homes you'll love

As the saying goes, ‘good things come in small packages’. And this is definitely true of our feature homes today, all of which boast less than commodious interiors, but certainly make the most of their space. Family living is cramped, cloistered and lacks privacy at the best of times, which is why a well-designed abode is an unquestionable necessity.

Today at homify we’re going to get your creative design juices flowing with some envy-worthy small homes that you're going to want to check out. From compact freestanding dwellings to tiny apartments, there is definitely plenty to inspire and motivate. So, read on below, and take a peek inside some seriously stylish properties…