The Asian apartment with a difference

What’s not to love about 5-star hotel rooms? They are neat, tidy, lavishly appointed, and each morning and evening, someone comes to clean, make the bed and refresh the tiny bottles of liquor in the adorably sized refrigerator. Let’s face it, hotel living is luxurious and opulent. Today’s feature home is a serviced apartment located in South Korea, and boasts the same sense of indulgence and extravagance, as a fine upscale hotel residence.
Designed by Arched Design, the unique ambience within this home reflects the calm and cosy atmosphere desired by the two residents. Looking to fit the brief of a safe, secure home, which is also clean and replete with ample storage, the designers set to work enhancing this compact yet well-appointed apartment.
See what is in store by checking out the images below, and begin planning your home renovation today!
An entrance can say a lot about a home; it's the first thing you see when you visit a residence, and often the last thing you see before you leave. For this reason, entrances are extremely important. Today’s home has an interesting and extremely welcoming entrance. Embracing the exposed brick walls, the front door reveals a spacious hallways area that boasts an illuminated bench, and modern classic aesthetics.
Welcoming, inviting and excellently clean, this well-appointed front door space is a highlight and a standout room. Usually entrances are easily forgotten, but this room is definitely replete with a touch of serenity and peacefulness.
One of the client’s specifications within the brief was to include a large amount of storage space. The designers have responded with a sliding door closet style setup, which works brilliantly to provide ample space for all domestic miscellanies. Similar to a dressing room, this area is styled in a galley fashion, with a walk-through feeling that offers practicality as well as simplicity.
The colour scheme is white and cream, but utilises earthy shades to further enhance the warmth and cosiness of the room. In compact homes, it is often important to maximise space, or at least offer a perceived increase in the overall floor plan. In this room mirrors have been incorporated, imparting a clean, chic ambience.
Gorgeously lit and ultra-welcoming, this first bedroom space takes us to an immediate place of relaxation and sumptuousness. With twin beds, the room is perfect for a couple or friends, and offers chic sleeping quarters that are sure to impress.
Once again a warm colour scheme is employed, with earthy tones of brown and sand. These create the overarching sense of serenity, which, when paired with heavy drapes, mood lighting and timber furniture, creates the ideal place to rest and rejuvenate.
One of the most important rooms within the home is unquestionably the kitchen. In this serviced apartment dwelling, the cooking space is an L-shaped setup, with an additional kitchen island. All appliances are full size, offering the potential to entertain and host friends if desired.
The designers have also left space for a neat and cosy dining area. This offers a wonderfully handy area to gather with friends or family, and socialise over a casual meal. The overall feeling is one of order and cleanliness, while imparting a sense of practicality and comfort.
The living room is once again classically styled with modern furniture and plenty of simple accessories. Not overdone in its appearance, the accoutrements are kept to a minimum to provide a feeling of sleekness and austerity.
However, the room isn’t too stark or void of domestic comforts; the soft textiles and large sofa provide a great place to rest and relax.
The final bedroom presents a multi-purpose space with a sleeping area, storage and dressing space, and a home office. The bed is simple in its appearance, and has been designed to suit the owner’s two adult sons who regularly visit. The wardrobe features a sliding door, which offers built in bookshelves, increasing space efficiency and minimising clutter.
The home office and workspace is particularly useful, occupying the corner of the room, while still allowing the overall ambience of spaciousness. Boasting everything one might require to live comfortably and securely, this is truly a fine and luxurious residence.
