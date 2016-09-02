The Asian apartment with a difference

What’s not to love about 5-star hotel rooms? They are neat, tidy, lavishly appointed, and each morning and evening, someone comes to clean, make the bed and refresh the tiny bottles of liquor in the adorably sized refrigerator. Let’s face it, hotel living is luxurious and opulent. Today’s feature home is a serviced apartment located in South Korea, and boasts the same sense of indulgence and extravagance, as a fine upscale hotel residence.

Designed by Arched Design, the unique ambience within this home reflects the calm and cosy atmosphere desired by the two residents. Looking to fit the brief of a safe, secure home, which is also clean and replete with ample storage, the designers set to work enhancing this compact yet well-appointed apartment.

