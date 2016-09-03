10 one-storey homes you'll wish were yours

One-storey dwellings are practical, efficient, and offer a reduced building price when compared to their taller, multi-storey counterparts. Not to be outdone by vertically enhanced structures, single-storey homes are diverse, liveable, usable and usually offer better energy efficiency. One-storey houses age gracefully, and provide an unbeatable functionality, which is often the selling point for new home buyers and builders.

Sure, two-storey homes are neat, but who want to climb all of those stairs anyway? There is something uniquely luxurious about a single storey home – one with a sense of expansiveness, which boasts a cleverly placed floor plan to maximise the plot and situation of the dwelling. Paying homage to these low-lying residential abodes, we’ve gathered 10 spectacular properties that are sure to impress and inspire. Let’s check them out!