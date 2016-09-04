9 perfectly decorated apartments to copy

Perfection – a difficult state or quality to achieve, and often an even harder one to explain. Here at homify we talk a lot about ‘perfect interiors’, but what does it all actually mean? Perfection is an ideal. It is a paragon, the ultimate, a dream that becomes a reality, and the beau idéal. Essentially, perfection differs depending on the individual. For one person, the perfect interior might be a rustic, charming and cosy space, where ordered living is far from a necessity. For another individual it may mean the exact opposite. Often perfection is imperfection.

To us, a perfect interior is one where all of the individual elements work in harmony, regardless of theme, scheme or design genre. Perfect interiors are spaces that boast balanced integration of all design elements, and work with key design principles to create a space that is enjoyable, irrespective of taste or preference.

To explain, and provide you with a head start when decorating your own interior, we’ve gathered 9 of what we consider to be perfectly designed apartments. Copy, emulate, mimic and simulate these examples in your own home, while remembering to add touches of your individual personality and unique flavour. Let’s check them out!