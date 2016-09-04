9 perfectly decorated apartments to copy

Perfection – a difficult state or quality to achieve, and often an even harder one to explain. Here at homify we talk a lot about ‘perfect interiors’, but what does it all actually mean? Perfection is an ideal. It is a paragon, the ultimate, a dream that becomes a reality, and the beau idéal. Essentially, perfection differs depending on the individual. For one person, the perfect interior might be a rustic, charming and cosy space, where ordered living is far from a necessity. For another individual it may mean the exact opposite. Often perfection is imperfection.
To us, a perfect interior is one where all of the individual elements work in harmony, regardless of theme, scheme or design genre. Perfect interiors are spaces that boast balanced integration of all design elements, and work with key design principles to create a space that is enjoyable, irrespective of taste or preference.
To explain, and provide you with a head start when decorating your own interior, we’ve gathered 9 of what we consider to be perfectly designed apartments. Copy, emulate, mimic and simulate these examples in your own home, while remembering to add touches of your individual personality and unique flavour. Let’s check them out!
A baby grand piano, a huge modular sofa, a thick shag rug, and a feeling of pared-back simplicity—what more could one want? This interior is perfectly designed to bring an air of opulence within the space, while still functioning in a practical and efficient manner.
We adore this wonderfully restful space, which incorporates a bohemian aesthetic, paired with plenty of eclectic patterns and motifs. Floor cushions work well to encourage relaxation, while the hammock is obviously the best seat in the house. With a hanging chair, plenty of indoor plants, and a Zen-like calm atmosphere, this room is beautifully designed, and highly desirable.
Our next perfectly designed interior combines modernity with minimalism to create a simple yet effective space. Sleek and chic, this room is well-curated, boasting a Scandinavian functionality and aesthetic.
Do you need assistance in creating your version of domestic perfection? If so, consider chatting to a professional via the homify portal, and get redesigning today!
If you prefer your homes to feel sumptuous and alluring, then check out this next interior. Perfectly designed to offer relaxation and rejuvenation, the colour scheme within this abode is all about drifting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Small houses often fall by the wayside when it comes to decorating and design awards, however, this wonderfully neat and tidy interior is pure perfection. Boasting a spacious aesthetic, the feature wall panelling is a standout element that adds character and charm.
Possibly our absolute favourite interior, this incredible space bursts with sophistication, grace and refinement. Modern furniture sits against a traditional backdrop, adding a unique aesthetic and alluring ambience.
We adore this 5-star home that embraces fine furnishings to create an envy-worthy space. Inside the apartment, feature light fittings take centre stage, but certainly aren't to be outdone by the wonderfully open plan layout, and neutral yet sophisticated furniture.
This open-plan home is simply bursting with style and appeal. Replete with an lounge room layout that maximises cohesion and movement within the space, the white colour scheme and bright accessories ensure this is perfectly family-friendly and an effortless area to spend time.
Working with a compact space can be tricky at the best of times, but this interior has been styled with care and consideration, ensuring an overarching sense of perfection. The exposed brick walls juxtaposed against the sleek white walls add contrast and interest, while the timber kitchen cupboards and unique and usable.
