12 beautiful wabi-sabi Japanese bedrooms

Have you heard of wabi-sabi? A key design characteristic of Japanese aesthetics, wabi-sabi is a “world view centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection”. We talk a lot about perfection here at homify, and one of the key elements of this discussion is generally that to create a perfect interior, you first need to see the beauty in a space that is imperfect, impermanent and incomplete. Wabi-sabi is the essence of this dilemma and thought process.

Often wabi-sabi interiors are austere, with a sense of asymmetry, simplicity and irregularity, but they almost always embrace a sense of intimacy, which is often neglected in minimalist spaces. A wabi-sabi bedroom is a Zen area, where one’s chi is realised through relaxing and restful harmony. These highly sought after designs can be emulated in your own home, through the use of certain decorations, bed platforms and accents. Let’s read on below and check out a handful of some amazing wabi-sabi bedrooms for inspiration…