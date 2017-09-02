A family home from the future

Barring the Grinch and his kin, who doesn't love surprises? At homify, we get into a tizzy when a seemingly rather nondescript home turns out to completely blow away all your previously-held notions the second you step inside. Today's 360° project is one such.
The Polish home didn't really blow our socks off at first glance but there's so much going on inside, in terms of design elements, overall style and the appearance of completely unexpected details, that we quickly changed our initial impression.
Designed by Studio Projektowe Projektive, the family home largely sticks to an open-plan layout that brings some of its rather zany elements even more into focus. Not that we're complaining! So without further ado…
We won't blame you if you thought (just for a second) that you are looking at the kitchen and dining area onboard the Starship Enterprise. The futuristic decor scheme that we saw earlier continues into the communal living spaces—once again reflected in the choices of abstract pieces of furniture and unusual light fixtures.
The kitchen sticks to a white, super-glossy look that is minimalist in theory but edgy in its appeal. An unusual breakfast counter that has been integrated into the working surface of the kitchen, and the bar stools act as a gentle divider between that area and the dining space.
Didn't expect that, did you? We know we didn't. After the contemporary and stylish facade, we were expecting something a bit more straightforward. Here we see that it's anything but.
This hallway sets the tone for what you can expect further ahead though! The overall appearance is modern and sleek but there's a distinct touch of futurism to the whole thing achieved by the various details strewn all over: the ultra-shiny surfaces, the metallic chandelier and floating stairs (that subtly creates an interesting optical illusion through the clever blend of the transparent balustrade and negative space).
The spacious living room takes down the futurism a notch but still manages to be cutting-edge in its appeal. Throughout the house, the architects opted for glass doors to separate the space instead of internal walls, which gives it a free-flowing vibe. Here you can see how the living room opens out onto the hallway making the whole space appear even larger.
There's also an interesting mix of textures, materials and colours that enhance the visual appeal of the space. Take that fireplace for example—the matte-finish brown paint of the chimney exhaust nicely offsets the glossy white surface of the wall unit (that is also a TV console) to the left. The recess to the right of the fireplace is used to store logs functioning as a decorative feature while serving a utilitarian purpose.
Is this what the bathrooms from the future looks like? Or did we just walk into one in a cafe in Tokyo? Alright, we exaggerate but you get the idea. The intense burst of colour could have gone very, very wrong but the architects have used it to great effect, especially when it comes it to creating subtle visual illusions, such as the strip of bright pink beneath the eave (Beam me up, potty?). The oval recesses in the wall are actually light fixtures that emit a soft pink glow when lit in the evenings. Whatever you say about this house, boring certainly is not the word.
This contemporary family home sits in a rather quiet neighbourhood of Koszalin. For a split second, it feels as if you may be looking at two different but adjacent or even adjoined homes, an effect achieved by the different-coloured wood panelling on both sides—black on the left, and warm timber on the right. The same timber is used for the deck that connects the indoor and outer areas of the home while providing an ideal space for the family to have a BBQ, dinner or just lounge on the deck chairs.
