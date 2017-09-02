A family home from the future

Barring the Grinch and his kin, who doesn't love surprises? At homify, we get into a tizzy when a seemingly rather nondescript home turns out to completely blow away all your previously-held notions the second you step inside. Today's 360° project is one such.

The Polish home didn't really blow our socks off at first glance but there's so much going on inside, in terms of design elements, overall style and the appearance of completely unexpected details, that we quickly changed our initial impression.

Designed by Studio Projektowe Projektive, the family home largely sticks to an open-plan layout that brings some of its rather zany elements even more into focus. Not that we're complaining! So without further ado…