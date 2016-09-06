5 drab living rooms magically transformed

The snazzy false ceiling with its brilliant concealed lighting hovers over a living area which is both unique and beautiful. With a concrete platform enclosing the seating, the space exudes a sunken look that makes an exclusive design statement. White brick-finish walls lend subtle earthiness to the living area, while a bright planter and artworks bring cheeriness. The fireplace is a sleek and modern affair, and we love the quirky slatted partition made of dark wood, which separates the kitchen and dining from the living space.

Inspired by these transformations? Why not pick the ideas you loved the most here, and turn your old and dull living room into a fashionable sanctuary for good times!