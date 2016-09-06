5 drab living rooms magically transformed

A beautiful living room is often the heart of a happy home. When aesthetically designed and adorned, your living room is the perfect place to unwind and entertain friends and family. But if you're stuck with a shabby, dingy or dated one—don’t fret! Take a look at these 5 stunning living room makeovers to gather inspiration for your own project. See what the right colours, textures, and designs can do to completely change the look and feel of an unappealing living area. Whether you're inclined towards a rustic style of decor or prefer minimalism, we have different brilliant ideas here to suit your needs. Ready? Let's see more…
The dreary and old-fashioned cabinetry, the thick but dull carpet, and the lack of warmth made this living area seem like a blast from the past. It hardly promised relaxing moments or entertainment.
The stone wall enclosing the cosy fireplace and solid wooden beams across the white ceiling make this living space a snazzy retreat drenched in earthy charm. The grey striped rug and rich brown couches with velveteen upholstery lend a plush touch to the room, while the sleek glass and iron coffee table offers minimalistic panache. Bright recessed lights liven up the space, while a large glass window visually integrates the living room with the backyard seating.
This living room was literally falling to pieces with peeling plaster, ageing paint, wall cracks and a rubble-ridden floor. The door leading to a small balcony brought the only ray of hope to this place.
Rendered in pristine white and different shades of grey by the architects at Arch. Andrea Pella, it's hard to believe that this living space is the same one you just saw. The sleek door leading to the balcony is a white and glass affair, flanked by simple but practical shelves on either side. A cosy grey couch along with an ottoman offers comfortable seating, while the gleaming entertainment unit impresses with its sharp design. The dining chairs look futuristic and inviting, while the sleek and unusual pendant lights make for a trendy statement here.
With a dull brown honeycomb-patterned floor, drab furniture and an old-fashioned fireplace, this living space was in no way a pretty picture. There was no particular decor scheme in place, and the overall look was disorderly.
The large glass windows now stand without shades to allow maximum sunlight to enter the living room, making it a bright and cheery space. Decked with stylish furnishings, a contemporary fireplace and vibrant orange tripod lamp, the room looks chirpy and tasteful. Beautifully framed artworks and an elegant bookshelf cater to aesthetic and intellectual interests respectively.
This living room was also a study, as can clearly be seen from the solid but dated bookshelves. But the excessive use of dark wood and the boring green wall made the space look too serious and less inviting. The bulky armchair made things worse.
With pretty blue and beige stripes on the wall and light-hued sleek wooden furniture, the living room looks much livelier and bright than before. The elegant dark blue sofe contrasts the silvery white chic armchair and minimalistic coffee table nicely. The colourful patterned carpet also spices things up while cushioning one's feet.
It was hard to believe that this space could serve as a living room in any way. The walls had plaster and paint peeling off from several places, and the ceiling looked more scary than inviting. The furniture and the entertainment units seemed to hail from a long-forgotten era, while the floor couldn’t get any more lacklustre.
The snazzy false ceiling with its brilliant concealed lighting hovers over a living area which is both unique and beautiful. With a concrete platform enclosing the seating, the space exudes a sunken look that makes an exclusive design statement. White brick-finish walls lend subtle earthiness to the living area, while a bright planter and artworks bring cheeriness. The fireplace is a sleek and modern affair, and we love the quirky slatted partition made of dark wood, which separates the kitchen and dining from the living space.
Inspired by these transformations? Why not pick the ideas you loved the most here, and turn your old and dull living room into a fashionable sanctuary for good times!