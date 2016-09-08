A crumbling room becomes a sleek studio apartment

A successful home makeover involves assessing the potential of an existing abode and creating a brand sparkling new design from the original structure. Today's home revamp involves a design theme that plays up to the scale of the dwelling whilst retaining a cosy ambience. Located in Couchey, a quaint French commune, this compact residence was lying in a dilapidated state with dingy walls and crumbling plaster. But thanks to the interior architects at AD2 Design, the studio apartment now stylishly flaunts a 'lofty' feel with simple and practical elements. Read on to see what happened…
The home had an expansive double-height ceiling that made the space look unsightly and too large for the limited width. The broken walls had also spread rubble all over the room and the stripped floors created a shabby look.
The mezzanine was created with a loft-like aesthetic in mind. The wooden beams here have been laid in their raw form for a chic, unfinished look. This also cuts the double-height ceiling into two and creates a separate layer for the home. Also, it does not block the space entirely as the beams are arranged at regular intervals.
The form of the mezzanine can be clearly seen from this angle. Wooden beams have been used as the base of the structure for a sturdy finish. This also makes it safe for people of all ages, thanks to the hand rails that have been added.
The crafty touch in this space shows that there is clear design finesse at play. The interwoven threads do not clutter the line of sight as one looks up. Instead, the web of colourful cables makes for a bright statement and renders some privacy to the bedroom on the mezzanine. The mustard yellow wall is a bold yet soothing addition for the home. The slim wooden ladder leading to the top floor is also a fitting contrast against the white levels.
The entryway has a quaint treehouse-like charm that also offers privacy for the rest of the home. The grey door is matched by the dark hues in the kitchen and complements the light tones of the counter. The large window allows plenty of sunlight inside, and makes the space look airy.
The simple bedroom consists of a low-lying bed with a surprising amount of space around it. The bed has been pushed to a corner to allow for some storage space.
The sleek kitchen has some homely touches thanks to the subtle colour-play of the materials. The wooden countertop and backsplash alongside the gleaming black cabinets ensure that there is an eclectic charm in this compact space. Simple modern appliances cater to the functional aspects here.
This inspiring makeover shows how simple structural tweaks, sleek design and vibrant touches can liven up even the blandest of homes! For more ideas, here is another transformation story: A simple but perfect home renovation.