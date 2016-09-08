A crumbling room becomes a sleek studio apartment

The sleek kitchen has some homely touches thanks to the subtle colour-play of the materials. The wooden countertop and backsplash alongside the gleaming black cabinets ensure that there is an eclectic charm in this compact space. Simple modern appliances cater to the functional aspects here.

This inspiring makeover shows how simple structural tweaks, sleek design and vibrant touches can liven up even the blandest of homes! For more ideas, here is another transformation story: A simple but perfect home renovation.