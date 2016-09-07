The 30sqm apartment to inspire you

30sqm is really not a lot of space to work with; it straddles that dangerously rickety fence that separates a diminutive studio with which you just make do and a small apartment that has just enough space. 30sqm is neither sorrowfully cramped nor quite comfortable enough. But this is all without accounting for what one can do with the application of smart design. The tiny apartment in the spotlight today doesn't have much room to play around with, but you would be hard put to guess how little room it actually has.

Designed by the Milan-based Ristrutturami Architects, this gorgeous apartment looks like it's straight out of a luxury homes magazine. It's not an easy feat to achieve. How does one fit everything into a tiny apartment and yet manage to make it look elegant and sophisticated? Thankfully, the architects didn't have to account for storage to accommodate a life's worth of accumulated stuff since the apartment has been designed for a businessman who uses Milan as his base camp. But it was also important that the space didn't just look like another expensive hotel room. Read on to find out how the space was transformed into a warm and classy home.