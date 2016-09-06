8 easy ways to make your Singapore home more Zen

Let’s face it; it’s a stressful time to be alive. Global issues are widespread, seemingly unrelenting, and constantly shaping the way we live our lives. Environmental concerns, food shortages, media annexation of every aspect of our lives, and, of course, conflict, are constantly driving a wedge between our ability to feel relaxed and comfortable on a daily basis. With increased globalisation, our existence is relentlessly connected to technology and work, so it’s no wonder stress-related illnesses are at all-time epidemic levels.

The key to surviving the 21st century is to be prepared. Rather than ignoring current events, issues and problems, we need to ensure our dwellings are central spots for rejuvenation and relaxation, consequently providing a restful brain that can then tackle vital concerns outside the home.

Today on homify we are here to get you started by providing 8 ways you can transform your home into a Zen paradise. But what is Zen? And how easy is it to achieve in your abode? The word Zen represents a Japanese school of Mahayana Buddhism, which emphasises the value of meditation and insight. It is about becoming relaxed, and avoiding any worry associated with things that cannot be changed. Essential when living in a busy city such as Singapore, read on below to learn more, and give your home a Zen makeover today!