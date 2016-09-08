Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tricks to give your living room a low-cost luxury makeover

press profile homify press profile homify
LED-Ringleuchte TheO - per App steuerbar und dimmbar, Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch Living roomLighting
Luxury home interiors don’t have to come with a large price tag; on the contrary, a lot can be achieved with very little, and we’re here to show you how! The living room is undeniably one of the main rooms within the home, and for this reason, it is where we will be focusing our attention today. Whether you are hoping to save a little money, or simply re-think your interior aesthetic, we’re sure we’ve got something to suit you.

If you’re interested in learning more, and perhaps giving your dwelling a stylish, inexpensive face-lift, then take a peek at our examples below!

1. Paint your mirror's frame a metallic hue

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects Hinton Cook Architects Modern living room
Hinton Cook Architects

Midsummer House

Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects

One of the simplest ways to give your living room a low-cost luxury makeover is to paint your frames in an opulent hue. Mirrors work exceptionally well, and look great refreshed with some gold, pewter or copper paint. 

2. Add an interesting salon-style wall

Einrichten mit Vintage - Mein eigenes Zuhause, Mighty Vintage Mighty Vintage Eclectic style living room
Mighty Vintage

Mighty Vintage
Mighty Vintage
Mighty Vintage

Salon style, or gallery walls as they are also known, are the epitome of luxury and style. Imparting a French aesthetic (due to their origins in Paris), these simple to create, and gorgeous living room additions act as an eye-catching feature. 

3. Focus on one fabulous feature light fitting

LED-Ringleuchte TheO - per App steuerbar und dimmbar, Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch Living roomLighting
Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch

Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch
Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch
Lichtmanufaktur leuchtstoff*, Lichtdesigner Stefan Restemeier, MA Arch

A feature light can add a sense of luxury and opulence, with minimal effort. Look at spending your money on one single light, which hangs in a central position, contributing a sense of impressive refinement and attention-grabbing style. 

4. Add a bouquet of flowers

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

Flowers are inexpensive, yet bring a huge volume of life, colour and energy into a room. In addition, they enhance a space by injecting a sense of magnificence and indulgence. 

5. Choose a statement seat

Liefde voor je raam, Vadain Vadain Living roomAccessories & decoration
Vadain

Vadain
Vadain
Vadain

Focus on a feature seat within your living room to add that extra dash of luxury. To save money, you might want to reupholster your favourite armchair, or invest in a statement seat such as this neat suspended example in the image above. 

6. Pair your light fittings and accessories

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
Sian Elin

Cushions

Sian Elin
Sian Elin
Sian Elin

Luxurious rooms often follow a specific theme or scheme within their interior. Employ throw cushions, rugs and light fittings that match, while contrasting with different patterns for other areas such as your curtains. 

7. Pick on-trend items and accessories

yellow floor lamp rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

yellow floor lamp

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Designer items often come with a hefty price tag, but similar on-trend examples can often be found if you look hard enough. Search online for accessories that evoke a feeling of opulent modernity, and add them alongside your other accoutrements and furniture. 

8. Add a bar

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Nothing says luxury and opulence like a fabulous array of cocktail making instruments and delectable beverages. Head to your local second hand shop, or have a look online and invest in an inexpensive bar cart or trolley. Alternatively, devote a few shelves of your bookshelf to some classic glassware, and watch the ambience in your room improve tenfold!

9. Remove clutter

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clutter is the opposite of luxury, and does nothing to enhance your overall ambience or living room atmosphere. Instead of actually adding anything to your room, consider removing items that detract from your desired aura, and go for a more minimal pared-back design. 

10. Make a statement with a console table and some artwork

homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, one of the best ways to incorporate a little luxury into your living room is to add a console table and some matching artwork. Oozing opulence, having a console space will provide you with a central focal point for the space, which can be achieved easily and inexpensively.

Update some of your existing furniture, or get creative and make some art of your own. Either way, you will impart a sophisticated aesthetic, which is sure to add a touch of luxury. 

How do you give your living room a boost of luxury and lavishness?

