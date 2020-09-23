9 tricks to keep your balcony clean and tidy

The balcony is the area of the home that's undoubtedly the most difficult to keep clean. Exposed to the elements, as well as the constant dirt and grime associated with a large metropolis such as Singapore (not to mention the Singapore humidity), most of the time cleaning feels like an exercise in futility. However, there are a few tips and tricks that can make your life easier, as well as keep your outdoor space looking its best.

If you’re waging an unrelenting war on exterior dust, dirt, grime and filth, read on below and pick up a few handy hints to keep your space tidy and ordered.



