9 tricks to keep your balcony clean and tidy

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más
The balcony is the area of the home that's undoubtedly the most difficult to keep clean. Exposed to the elements, as well as the constant dirt and grime associated with a large metropolis such as Singapore (not to mention the Singapore humidity), most of the time cleaning feels like an exercise in futility. However, there are a few tips and tricks that can make your life easier, as well as keep your outdoor space looking its best.

If you’re waging an unrelenting war on exterior dust, dirt, grime and filth, read on below and pick up a few handy hints to keep your space tidy and ordered.


1. Plant sky-high

Vertical Garden
Instead of filling your balcony with a range of different and space-limiting planters, consider just one piece of furniture that will let you plant your herbs and greenery upwards. This will ensure your area feels more spacious, and can help keep a compact balcony tidy and clean. 

2. Set yourself a regular routine

Apartamento 13
Let's face it, balconies get dirty, are exposed to grime, and can often become dumping grounds for household junk. And house cleaning in Singapore is not that much different from house cleaning in other countries – dirt and stuff accumulate, that’s just how it is! 

To keep your space neat, implement a regular cleaning regime, which involves both tidying and cleaning. 

homify hint: An entire row of terrace houses with equally clean and neat balconies can do wonders for that street/neighbourhood’s reputation and value. 


3. Scrub the floor at least once a fortnight

Apartamento decorado: Loft Urbano
The floor surface of your balcony is likely to become extremely dirty, especially thanks to the Singapore humidity, and because of this requires special attention. Invest in a steam cleaner, which will make the job of removing grime that little bit easier. Moreover, ensure you scrub/clean the space at least once a fortnight, to prevent build-up of dirt and pollutants. 

4. Take everything off the floor

Macetas redondas
Whether you live in a terrace house, city apartment or a spacious house in the suburbs, a balcony is a lot easier to clean and tidy if it is clutter free. Remove anything from the floor of your balcony, and instead opt for planters, and even furniture that can sit or hang from the railing of your space. 

If you need help choosing certain accessories, you can always chat to an expert, like one of our professional Gardeners, via the homify website!

5. Wash and launder any textiles and furniture upholstery

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más
One of the best things about Singapore outdoor furniture, especially upholstered pieces, is that the covers can almost always be removed, laundered, dried and put back on. Doing this regularly will ensure your balcony looks neat, tidy and clean, while resisting any shabby or dishevelled appearance. 

6. Clean the glass regularly

Balcony makeover - English
Who knew that more space and style could be directly linked to one's house cleaning routine? If you have a balcony, you likely have glazed doors that lead outside. These unfortunately become extremely dirty, extremely quickly (and our Singapore humidity and weather are not helping). Implement a regular house-cleaning routine that includes polishing and scrubbing to ensure your balcony looks inviting, and your indoor aesthetic is one of dazzling cleanliness. 

7. Employ built-in storage

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP.
Built-in storage is a great idea for keeping certain precious items away from dust and dirt. Additionally, storage can help prevent household members from dumping their odds and ends in the middle of your outdoor living space. 

8. Choose your accessories wisely

Accesorios para terrazas y jardínes
Some accessories are prone to collecting dust and creating mess. Choose pieces that are certified for use outdoors, and perhaps opt for those that can be stored indoors when not needed (such as this adorable grill!). 

9. Choose a dark colour scheme

2 QM BALKON IM KAROVIERTEL, HAMBURG
Finally, in choosing a dark colour scheme for your balcony design and furniture, you will eliminate a great deal of grime that appears on light coloured furniture. Sure, that white upholstered sofa seemed like a good idea at the time, but after a few months of regular pollution, dust, dirt and grime, it will look far worse off that the dark grey or black alternative.

More ideas for your balcony: Updated lighting

Holland Road
Holland Road

Some al fresco socialising on your balcony during the day does sound pretty great, doesn’t it? But what are the plans after sunset? Fortunately, professional lighting designers are a very real thing, meaning multiple options for you to consider in terms of outdoor / garden lights. 

homify hint: Similar to your indoors, your outdoor lighting can also be made that much more effective via layered lighting (i.e. a floor lamp along with some wall sconces and perhaps even charming string lights… ). 


More ideas for your balcony: Close it up

Bedok Reservoir Rd
Bedok Reservoir Rd

Only you and your household know for sure how often you make use of your balcony/terrace. So, if your answer is “not that much”, we love the idea of closing up an unwanted balcony, turning your outdoor furniture into indoor pieces, and transforming that wasted space into something much more valuable – like bigger and better interiors. 

Good luck with your cleaning and organising! And those interested in more balcony inspiration can proceed to 8 enclosed balconies that are perfect for Singapore.

How will you add new space and style to your balcony? 

Discover home inspiration!

