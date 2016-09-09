The amazing makeovers of 4 nightmare kitchens

There is no doubt that a shabby, gloomy or cluttered kitchen can be a chef’s worst nightmare. And that's why, if you're stuck with an uninspiring cooking space at your home, it's time to give it a refreshing and smart facelift. Removing clutter, repainting walls, changing dated cabinets, or introducing sleeker fixtures can improve the look and feel of a dreary kitchen radically. And at times, more intense overhauls like changing floor tiles, introducing interesting textures, carrying out structural tweaks or even complete renovation can make an ordinary kitchen extraordinary. So check out the charming makeovers of these 4 kitchens to gather the ideas you like best!
This kitchen was lying in a terribly dilapidated and neglected state before the revamp. With chipped tiles, crumbling plaster, exposed concrete patches, filthy walls and a rubble-ridden floor, no culinary joy was expected from this space.
Rendered primarily in sober white and grey hues, the renovated semi-open kitchen is now a neat and convenient space for preparing yummy dishes. Modern chrome appliances pair with sleek cabinets and drawers for a functional setting, while a large window floods the area with sunlight. A slim counter separates the kitchen from the dining space, which comes decked with chic furniture and warm wooden flooring. The grey floor of the kitchen offers cool contrast against the wood, and is easy to clean in case of spills too.
This kitchen had ample space to become a really stylish cooking haven. But old-fashioned cabinets, haphazard arrangement of appliances, mindless clutter, and shocking green drapes made this a highly unbecoming room. The presence of a drab dining arrangement and mismatched lights hardly helped matters.
We love how the spacious U-shaped counter now utilises the available space in the kitchen effectively. The glossy black countertop contrasts the warmth of wooden cabinets nicely, while the remaining kitchen has been mostly left white with a dash of buttery yellow. There is adequate space now to organise everything neatly, and niches have been built to accommodate appliances too. The revamped door with alternating wood and glass strips looks bold, while the dining table has been removed to make way for easy movement. The credit for this remarkable facelift goes to the architects at Somos Arquitectura in Argentina.
Nothing seemed inspiring in this dark and listless kitchen, with its drab cabinets that looked like a blast from the past! The tiny breakfast table with mismatched chairs was an eyesore too.
Generous use of white and pale blue hues has now turned the kitchen into a bright, airy and inviting space. The herringbone flooring contrasts the pastel environs lovingly, while sleek modern cabinets without boring handles make a stylish appearance. The long wooden countertop is fitted with fashionable and minimalistic fixtures, while the windowsills hold potted plants for a fresh touch. The breakfast table is now sleek, white and accompanied by trendy chairs and wall art that expresses the chef’s love for quaint pubs.
With an oven and stove in one corner, and a bank of cabinets that seemed ready to give way any moment, this was hardly a kitchen! The dirty, dingy walls and the cluttered heaps of crockery made the space seem all the more cramped and depressing.
With a bright white hue dominating the space generously, the revamped kitchen looks incredibly snazzy and breathable. The large window brings in oodles of natural light, while the rich wooden countertop and accents make for visual depth and interest. There are tons of cabinets and shelves to house all kitchen essentials, while minimalistic fixtures make everything look stylish. We particularly admire the backsplash behind the cook top, which has been lined with bricks and floating wooden shelves for a distinctly rustic appeal. An elegant square ceiling light and intelligent task lights under the cabinets make it extremely easy to work and move around here.
So, what are you waiting for? Pick the makeover that appealed to you the most, and see if it will work for your kitchen too! Consult an interior architect or kitchen planner if you are keen to make major changes. For more ideas, check out another story: A simple but perfect home renovation.