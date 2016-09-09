The amazing makeovers of 4 nightmare kitchens

With a bright white hue dominating the space generously, the revamped kitchen looks incredibly snazzy and breathable. The large window brings in oodles of natural light, while the rich wooden countertop and accents make for visual depth and interest. There are tons of cabinets and shelves to house all kitchen essentials, while minimalistic fixtures make everything look stylish. We particularly admire the backsplash behind the cook top, which has been lined with bricks and floating wooden shelves for a distinctly rustic appeal. An elegant square ceiling light and intelligent task lights under the cabinets make it extremely easy to work and move around here.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick the makeover that appealed to you the most, and see if it will work for your kitchen too! Consult an interior architect or kitchen planner if you are keen to make major changes.