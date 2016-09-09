The modern city apartment you'll love

When we think of minimalist interiors, we often picture pared-back white or neutral spaces that are void of colour, and often lacking in creativity. However, the term minimalism encompasses so many different aesthetic sensibilities, varying in style, design and ambience. Just because your dwelling is minimal, doesn’t mean it has to be boring!
Today at homify we’re touring a wonderfully colourful and exciting property, which is sure to impress! Located in Poland, Warsaw-based photographic agency, Ayuko Studio has brilliantly brought to life this fabulously renovated apartment. Colourful, lively and awash with naturally illuminated spaces, check out the images below and grab a few pieces of inspiration for your own home.
As we first enter this compact apartment, we are immediately drawn to the gorgeous colour contrast inside. Boasting an eye-catching array of tranquil yet soothingly deep hues, the room is individual, and yet feels unbelievably inviting.
The designers have opted for dark viridian for the feature wall, and a dark cobalt blue shade for the middle column and entertainment unit. These choices reflect a desire to create a space that breaks boundaries regarding minimalism, and decisively imparts drama on those who inhabit the room.
Contrarily, the ceiling and floor are a bright white shade, with furniture and soft furnishings that are also neutral in colour and hue. With earthy touches, such as timber veneer, and seagrass rugs, the overall ambience is one of relaxation juxtaposed against focus.
Viewing the room from an alternative perspective, we are able to see the furniture and white colour scheme in more detail. The room is truly minimal, offering a sleek and striking combination of comfort and austerity.
Almost Scandinavian in its appeal and ambience, the room follows a simple yet effective combination of style and practicality. By keeping the room rather utilitarian, the space feels larger than it is, and expands the perceived floor plan.
Next up, we enter the bathroom. Full of personality, this room follows the same aesthetic and colour palette as the other main living room of the apartment, but includes some characterful accessories. Most noticeable are the collection of bubble shaped mirrors that sit above the freestanding basin and vanity. These soften the hard angular architectural lines within the home, as well as inject playfulness and colour.
Moreover, to the left the wall has been painted with a pastel sage tone, and when paired with the timber effect walls, the result is a room that feels coastal and relaxing.
As one of our favourite spaces within the home, it is crucial we check out the preparation and cooking area. Definitely not disappointing, this area is perfectly adorned with minimalist charm, and a retro-modern aesthetic.
To the right we can see the dark cobalt blue column that holds the television for the living quarters, while the kitchen sits seamlessly behind.
The cooking counters and joinery are a combination of bright white, and soft sea foam blue. Paired with dark fittings, the space is full of charm, while offering a completely minimal and uncomplicated design.
Moving around the room, we head back to the front of the home, and into the dining area. This space is rather spartan, and yet still boasts a sense of welcoming allure. The Eames chairs offer the retro ambience, as well as their timber legs, which deliver the earthy appeal required to soften the bold colour scheme.
We can also see the resonant viridian feature wall, and the front entrance to the apartment. The light timber flooring adds practical sensibilities, while imparting elegance and timelessness. This space is informal and easy going, but allows itself a certain sophistication as well, perfect for hosting an event, or dinner party.
Bedrooms come in many different shapes and forms, and depending on your night's rest, can really make or break a home's design. In this room, the minimalist aesthetic is continued, offering solace and rest, away from the rest of the dwelling. The viridian presents itself as a bedhead, and double side tables reflect the coffee table seen in the living room.
Would you like to live here? If you want to see another neat, tidy and impeccable home, we think you'll like: The family home of cool concrete