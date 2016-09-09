The modern city apartment you'll love

When we think of minimalist interiors, we often picture pared-back white or neutral spaces that are void of colour, and often lacking in creativity. However, the term minimalism encompasses so many different aesthetic sensibilities, varying in style, design and ambience. Just because your dwelling is minimal, doesn’t mean it has to be boring!

Today at homify we’re touring a wonderfully colourful and exciting property, which is sure to impress! Located in Poland, Warsaw-based photographic agency, Ayuko Studio has brilliantly brought to life this fabulously renovated apartment. Colourful, lively and awash with naturally illuminated spaces, check out the images below and grab a few pieces of inspiration for your own home.